Brice Garnett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Garnett's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-66
|-1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|13.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|21.625
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|17.500
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 8-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.092
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.235
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.125
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.178
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.024
|-0.062
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.235 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
- Garnett's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.46% ranked third on TOUR this season.
- He has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
