PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Garnett's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-66-1

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6371-66-72-71-8--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT4169-67-70-68-613.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3371-69-66-70-821.625
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT3468-69-70-65-1217.500
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 8-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.092-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.2350.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.125-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1780.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.024-0.062

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.235 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
    • Garnett's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.46% ranked third on TOUR this season.
    • He has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 151st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW