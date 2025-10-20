Brice Garnett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Garnett had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 8-under.

Garnett has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.