Brice Garnett betting profile: The RSM Classic
Brice Garnett missed the cut at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Garnett's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|T46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|2020
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.071
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.260
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.072
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.164
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.095
|-0.393
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.260 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.76% ranked fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The RSM Classic.
