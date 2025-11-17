PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brice Garnett missed the cut at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Garnett at The RSM Classic.

    Garnett's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023T4668-69-69-69-7
    2022MC66-73-3
    2021MC69-75+2
    2020MC70-69-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-68-71-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.071-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.260-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.072-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1640.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.095-0.393

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.260 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.76% ranked fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

