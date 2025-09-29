PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brice Garnett returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Garnett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6371-66-72-71-8
    2023T5472-67-71-73-5
    2022T5672-67-71-70-8
    2021MC70-72-2
    2020MC70-73-1

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6371-66-72-71-8--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT4169-67-70-68-613.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3371-69-66-70-821.625
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT3468-69-70-65-1217.500
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 8-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.081-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.342-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1470.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.173-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.102-0.812

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.342 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
    • Garnett has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.93% ranked third on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

