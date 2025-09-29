Brice Garnett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.342 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.

Garnett has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.