Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
- 2010 Ryder Cup
- 2005 Palmer Cup
- 2005 Walker Cup
Personal
- Got started playing golf in middle school.
- Parents are school teachers who taught him the value of hard work.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Made only one start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T21 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
2016 Season
Will start the season with Minor Medical Extension, with one event to earn 165 FedExCup points or $307,644 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season. If he fails to do so, will have Veteran Member status. With a No. 160 finish in the FedExCup standings, saw his streak of advancing to the Playoffs end at nine seasons. Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts.
-
The RSM Classic: T6 at The RSM Classic was his lone top-10 finish. At 11-under 271, finished a distant 11 strokes behind runaway-winner Kevin Kisner. It marked his first top-10 since a T7 at The Honda Classic in early March 2015.
2015 Season
Among 16 made cuts in 29 starts through the Wyndham Championship, collected one top-10 finish and settled in at No. 125, the last player to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Extended his number of consecutive Playoffs appearances to nine, dating to its 2007 inception.
-
The Barclays: A T69 showing at The Barclays kept him outside the top 100 and ended his season.
-
The Honda Classic: Despite an opening-round, 1-over 71 at The Honda Classic, rallied with scores of 68-69-69 to claim a T7 in the Monday-finish event. The showing was his first top-10 since claiming a solo-fourth performance at the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2014 Season
Made 17 of 24 cuts with three top-10s.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Ended the season at the second FedExCup Playoffs event near Boston, where he finished T69.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The 2010 Zurich Classic of New Orleans runner-up returned to TPC Louisiana in April, where he posted first- and third-round scores of 5-under 67 to get into the hunt Sunday. Closed with a 2-under 70 to finish fourth at 16-under, three strokes behind Seung-Yul Noh.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Four rounds in the 60s led to a seventh-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his second-consecutive top-10 showing at the event (eighth in 2013).
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Came back a week later with an opening-round, 8-under 63 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open en route to a T9 finish. It marked his first top-10 in seven starts at the Las Vegas event.
-
Frys.com Open: Carded a first-round, 7-under 64 to take the lead at the Frys.com Open, later adding rounds of 72-69-69 to finish T16.
2013 Season
Season included 17 made cuts in 24 starts, with top-10 finishes at the Valero Texas Open and the Sony Open in Hawaii. Ended the season No. 108 in the FedExCup.
-
The Barclays: Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 100 in the rankings, but a T66 finish at The Barclays left him out of the 100-player Deutsche Bank Championship field for the first time in the FedExCup era.
-
Valero Texas Open: Next top-10 finish came in Texas in April. Opened and closed the Valero Texas Open with 3-under 69s at TPC San Antonio to claim a T7 with Bob Estes and Daniel Summerhays.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted his first top-10 finish in seven career starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii with an eighth-place finish. Carded four rounds in the 60s, including bookend 5-under 65s, to finish nine strokes behind champion Russell Henley.
2012 Season
Finished No. 44 in the FedExCup standings.
-
Frys.com Open: Notched the fourth top-10 finish of the season, an eighth-place finish at the Frys.com Open. Was one of four players at the event with all four rounds in the 60s.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Advanced to the BMW Championship in his home state of Indiana with a T7 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping from No. 83 to No. 40 in the FedExCup standings (eventually finished No. 44).
-
Shell Houston Open: In an effort to win and earn an invite into the following week's Masters Tournament, his second top-10 finish of the season came just two weeks later, at the Shell Houston Open, where four sub-par rounds earned him T4 honors.
-
Transitions Championship: Fired four sub-70 rounds, including a final-round 66, to finish T5 at the Transitions Championship, his first top-10 of the season. Finished one stroke out of a four-man playoff, at 13-under.
2011 Season
Made 21 of 26 cuts but was only able to record five top 25s compared to 2010 when he had 10 top 25s in 18 made cuts.
-
CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October as a late replacement for David Duval and held the second-round lead at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic after a 9-under 62, setting the course record at The Mines Resort and GC. Entered the final round one stroke behind Bo Van Pelt and shot a 69 to finish second.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Struggled in his next seven starts before four rounds in the 60s led to a T6 at the McGladrey Classic–his fourth top 10 of the season.
-
AT&T National: Opened with a 1-over 71 at the AT&T National before closing with a 65-68-67 to finish T3, his third top-10 finish of the season. Second-round 65 was just one shy of the season-best 64 he opened with at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Next top-10 finish came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, finishing T8 one year after a runner-up finish by two strokes to Jason Day. Opened with a 6-under 64 for his fourth first-round lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR.
-
The Honda Classic: Made his sixth cut of the season in as many starts with a T6 finish at The Honda Classic, his first top-10 of the year and second at the event (T9 in 2009).
2010 Season
In the regular season, posted a career-best six top-10 finishes, five of which were top-fives within a 10-start stretch beginning with a runner-up finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Made his way into each of the four FedExCup Playoffs events, where he finished 29th in the FedExCup points standings.
-
Ryder Cup: Finished 2-2 in his first appearance at the Ryder Cup. Teamed with Bubba Watson to defeat Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington in the opening four-ball matches. Also claimed a 3-and-2 victory over Ross Fisher in singles matches.
-
THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished 29th in his first start at the TOUR Championship, where he also finished on the FedExCup points list.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Earned first invitation to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational via his position inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 47) and finished the week T6, his sixth top-10 of the season. The T6 was his seventh finish inside the top 12 in his previous eight starts, dating to the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Held a four-stroke lead after 36 holes and a three-stroke advantage after 54 holes at The Greenbrier Classic, but finished second to Stuart Appleby, who closed with a 59. With an eagle putt to tie for the lead on the 71st hole, three-putted for par. Unable to birdie the par-3 18th hole, fell one short of Appleby with a final-round 67.
-
AT&T National: Four rounds in the 60s led to a third-place finish at the AT&T National.
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: One week later, finished T3 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Opened the event with a share of the 18-hole lead after a 7-under 63.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T2 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his second top-10 of the season, his first season with more than one top-10.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Hired Eric Larson (formerly with Anthony Kim and Mark Calcavecchia) as caddie before posting career-best runner-up finish at Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Shot bogey-free, final-round 66 to finish two strokes behind winner Jason Bohn. Tied for the lead with Bohn before Bohn birdied three of the last four holes.
2009 Season
Made 20 cuts in 28 starts in fourth year on TOUR, posting three top-10 finishes for a third consecutive season. Made more than $1.1 million. Made starts in the first three FedExCup Playoffs events.
-
The Open Championship: Shot a final-round 67 to finish T13 at The Open Championship, his best finish in a major up to that point. Made 16 birdies on the week. He qualified for the event by finishing second during qualifying at Plano, Texas, in late May, one year after being medalist in North American qualifying. The Open Championship was his first start since suffering a wrist injury and withdrawing during the second round of the AT&T National in early July.
-
St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Finished T10 at the St. Jude Classic after a final-round 66 at TPC Southwind.
-
The Honda Classic: First top-10 finish of the year was a T9 at the wind-swept Honda Classic, thanks in part to first and second rounds of 3-under 67. The T9 finish was his best since a fifth-place finish at the 2008 Valero Texas Open.
2008 Season
Made last eight cuts of the season, including two top-10s, to secure his card for 2009. Also overcame appendicitis to continue with fully exempt status. Had two top-ten finishes in consecutive weeks in early October to move into the top 125 on the money list.
-
Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: His T21 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart put him at 118th on the money list to end the season.
-
Ginn sur Mer Classic: Returned to action the following week at the Ginn sur Mer Classic, where he finished T18 and was ranked 125th entering the final event of the season.
-
Valero Texas Open: Finished fifth at the Valero Texas Open.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.
-
Wyndham Championship: After missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship, was 144th on the money list and proceeded to earn more than half of his season earnings in the next eight starts.
-
Surgery: Underwent an emergency appendectomy on Oct. 21 at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz. After playing nine holes at Grayhawk GC in preparation for the Frys.com Open, checked with medical personnel, who suggested he see a doctor and he was operated on that night. Ranked 122nd on the PGA TOUR money list at the time and fell to 126th.
2007 Season
-
Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Ended the year on a high note, finishing T6 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart and moved up 18 spots on the money list to No. 99. His check for $154,100 pushed him over the $1-million mark for the first time in his career, making him the last of a TOUR-record 99 players to top that number in a single season.
-
Wyndham Championship: Topped that finish in mid-August at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., with a T2. Shared the second-round lead and held a three-stroke lead entering the final round. Brandt Snedeker's final-round 63 won the event at Forest Oaks CC, but Overton finished T2 with Tim Petrovic and Billy Mayfair. Finish moved him from 165th to 109th in the FedExCup standings and into the following week's FedExCup Playoffs event at The Barclays.
-
Stanford St. Jude Championship: In fifth start of the season, a final-round 66 led to a T10 finish at the Stanford St. Jude Championship.
2006 Season
Posted two top-10s in 29 starts as a rookie and finished 136th on the money list.
-
84 LUMBER Classic: Second top-10 was a T9 at the 84 Lumber Classic, moving into the top 125 on the money list at No. 123.
-
John Deere Classic: First career top-10 came in 16th start, a T10 at the John Deere Classic.
-
Barclays Classic: Posted a double eagle on No. 18 at Westchester CC during the Barclays Classic as he holed a fairway wood from 239 yards after a 294-yard drive. It was the fourth in tournament history and the third of the season.
2005 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial TOUR card by finishing T13 at the 2005 Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages in first attempt at Q-School.
-
Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass: Made cut in all three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including career-best T19 finish at the Gila River Golf Classic.
-
Buick Championship: Missed cut in his only TOUR start at the Buick Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Second-team All-American in 2004-05. Big Ten Player of the Year in 2004-05. 2005 Big Ten champion. All-Big Ten first team 2002, 2004-05. Winner of eight individual collegiate tournaments.
- Member of winning 2005 Palmer and Walker Cup teams. Secured the winning point in singles with a two-putt par on the 18th hole to recapture the Walker Cup for the United States.
- Walker Cup teammates J.B. Holmes and Nicholas Thompson also earned TOUR cards via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
- Won the Les Bolstad Award for Big Ten low season stroke average in 2004-05.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE