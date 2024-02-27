Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Overton finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Overton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Jeff Overton has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Overton is averaging -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.