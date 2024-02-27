PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jeff Overton looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Overton at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Overton missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2017.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Overton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Overton finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Overton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Jeff Overton has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Overton is averaging -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Overton is averaging -12.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Overton .

    Overton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-280.1281.9
    Greens in Regulation %-55.56%55.09%
    Putts Per Round-30.0029.9
    Par Breakers-13.49%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-25.40%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Overton's Best Finishes

    • Overton, who participated in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those four tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Overton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---5.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---12.109

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Overton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC76+4--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC77-77+10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

