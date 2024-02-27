Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jeff Overton looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Overton missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2017.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Overton's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Overton finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Overton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Jeff Overton has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Overton is averaging -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Overton is averaging -12.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Overton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.1
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|55.09%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.49%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.40%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Overton's Best Finishes
- Overton, who participated in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Overton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-12.109
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Overton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76
|+4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.