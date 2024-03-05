Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Overton finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Overton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of -7 in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Jeff Overton has averaged 279.2 yards in his past five starts.

Overton is averaging -2.918 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.