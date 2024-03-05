Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Jeff Overton takes the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Overton has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Overton's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Overton finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Overton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -7 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Jeff Overton has averaged 279.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Overton is averaging -2.918 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Overton has an average of -4.108 in his past five tournaments.
Overton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.1
|279.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.49%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.40%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Overton's Best Finishes
- Overton, who participated in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Overton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.108
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Overton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.