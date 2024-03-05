PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Jeff Overton takes the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Overton at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Overton has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Overton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Overton finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Overton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of -7 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jeff Overton has averaged 279.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Overton is averaging -2.918 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Overton has an average of -4.108 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Overton .

    Overton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-280.1279.2
    Greens in Regulation %-55.56%57.87%
    Putts Per Round-30.0030.5
    Par Breakers-13.49%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-25.40%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Overton's Best Finishes

    • Overton, who participated in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those four events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.

    Overton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.108

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Overton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC77-77+10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.