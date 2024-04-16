Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Overton has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jeff Overton has averaged 273.9 yards in his past five starts.

Overton has an average of -2.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.