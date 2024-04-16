Jeff Overton Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Jeff Overton looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Overton missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his only recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Overton's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|75-76
|+7
Overton's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Overton has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jeff Overton has averaged 273.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Overton has an average of -2.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Overton has an average of -4.108 in his past five tournaments.
Overton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.1
|273.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.49%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.40%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Overton's Best Finishes
- Overton did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Overton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.108
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Overton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.