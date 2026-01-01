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R1
Groupings Official

Truist Championship

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Taylor Pendrith
CAN
T. Pendrith
CAN
T. Pendrith
Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Matt McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Daniel Berger
USA
D. Berger
USA
D. Berger
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