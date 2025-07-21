Paul Azinger honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company

Shortly after college, Azinger joined the PGA TOUR, earning his 1982 playing privileges at the 1981 Fall Qualifying Tournament in Texas. Following a challenging start to his career, he broke through in 1987 with his first TOUR title, at the Travelers Championship. His most memorable victory came in 1993 at the PGA Championship at Inverness Club in Ohio, where he defeated Greg Norman on the second hole of a playoff. Later that year, doctors diagnosed Azinger with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his right shoulder, a cancer he beat after six months of chemotherapy and five weeks of radiation.