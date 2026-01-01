Payne Stewart Award: Past Recipients
2024: BRANDT SNEDEKER
Throughout his current 20-year TOUR career, Snedeker has earned nine career PGA TOUR victories, including the 2012 TOUR Championship, which secured the season-long title as FedExCup champion, and was selected to three national teams. His two Ryder Cup appearances (2012, 2016) were highlighted by the only perfect 3-0-0 record in the 2016 matches. Snedeker's charitable involvement includes the Snedeker Foundation which has focused its efforts for more than a decade on supporting youth initiatives on both the social and athletic fronts across Middle Tennessee. Another focus of Snedeker’s charitable giving has been geared toward the junior game, where he has helped provide a platform for the next generation of golfers to reach their potential through the Sneds Tour. In partnership with the Tennessee Golf Foundation, the Sneds Tour is a year-round junior golf tour that operates 174 events and makes the game more accessible by providing lower entry and registration fees.
2023: GARY KOCH
Koch turned professional in 1975, won six PGA TOUR events, and began playing on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2002. His career as a sportscaster began in 1990 with ESPN working Champions Tour telecasts. Overall, Koch has spent more than three decades telling PGA TOUR stories to the masses on ESPN and NBC. Koch, who resides in Tampa, Fla., also maintains an interest in golf course design and was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
2022: BILLY ANDRADE
Andrade was a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR and spent over three decades on either the PGA TOUR or PGA TOUR Champions. Born in Bristol, R.I., Andrade has called Atlanta home since joining the PGA TOUR in 1988. Andrade has used his platform to give back to charitable causes close to his heart. He and his wife, Jody, have two children: Cameron and Grace.
2021: JUSTIN ROSE
Rose has won 11 PGA TOUR titles as of May 2024. His signature title was winning the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion. Rose was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and moved to Hampshire, England, when he was 5 years old. He met his wife Kate in 2000 through her work at IMG and they established the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation in 2009. The mission of the foundation is to “feed hungry tummies and curious minds” and has provided nutrition, books and educational experiences to children in Central Florida since 2009.
2020: ZACH JOHNSON
Johnson has won 12 PGA TOUR titles, including the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open at St. Andrews. Johnson was born in Iowa City, Iowa, but was raised 30 miles north in Cedar Rapids where he took up the game as a 10-year-old. He honed his skills at nearby Elmcrest Country Club, which now hosts the annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic. In 2010, Zach and wife Kim established the Zach Johnson Foundation, which fulfills a dream of theirs to give back to children and families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in a meaningful way. The golf tournament is a two-part event: a fundraiser gala and auction for sponsors and participants and a pro-am charity golf tournament. In 2019, it raised $1.1 million.
2019: HALE IRWIN
Irwin was a star on both the PGA TOUR and the PGA TOUR Champions. He won 20 PGA TOUR events, including U.S. Opens in 1974, 1979 and 1990. After joining the PGA TOUR Champions, he won 45 more titles, second all-time, including seven majors. The World Golf Hall of Fame member was born in Joplin, Mo., but raised in Baxter Springs, Kan. Irwin was first introduced to the game at 4 years old and spent countless hours with his father practicing on the sand greens at their local municipal course. He attended Colorado and won the 1967 NCAA individual championship and also was a two-time All-Big Eight selection as a defensive back in football. In 2009, Irwin was the recipient of the Ambassador of Golf Award, which is given annually to a person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concern for others extends beyond the golf course.
2018: BERNHARD LANGER
Langer has won a record 46 PGA TOUR Champions titles, including 12 major crowns. Earlier in his career, he won the Masters twice (1985, 1993). Langer has enjoyed a legendary career on the golf course ever since he was first introduced to the game at 8 years old. Since turning professional in 1972, Langer has collected over 100 worldwide wins and is one of five players to win tournaments on six continents, joining Gary Player, David Graham, Hale Irwin and Justin Rose. Langer was the inaugural no. 1-ranked player in the world when the Official World Golf Ranking was first introduced in 1986.
Langer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.
2017: STEWART CINK
Cink has earned eight PGA TOUR victories since joining the Tour in 1997 and being named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. His biggest win came in the 2009 Open Championship, when he beat Tom Watson in a playoff at Turnberry. He also is a three-time winner of the RBC Heritage Open twice (2000, 2004, 2021). From 2004-2009, Cink spent 40 weeks inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking with a high ranking of No. 5 in 2008. He has represented the United States five times in the Ryder Cup and four times in the Presidents Cup.
2016: JIM FURYK
Furyk was announced as the 2016 recipient just days after shooting a tour-record 58 in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He also shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship and won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. Furyk won 17 PGA TOUR events and has won three on the PGA TOUR Champions, including the 2021 U.S. Senior Open. He has represented the United States on nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams and seven Presidents Cup teams In 2015, Furyk received the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award from the Golf Writers Association of America, which honors a player who is cooperative and accommodating to the media.
2015: ERNIE ELS
Els, a former World No. 1, owns 75 worldwide victories, including four major championships and 19 PGA Tour victories. He is one of six golfers to twice win the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2009, Els and wife Liezl established the Els for Autism Foundation shortly after their son, Ben, now 21, was diagnosed with autism, a disorder that now affects 1 in 68 children. Els has used his high-profile platform to both help raise awareness of the disorder as well as funds to build a world-class center of excellence focused on positively impacting those on the spectrum and their families.
2014 NICK FALDO
Faldo’s career included 43 victories worldwide, highlighted by six major championships and 98 weeks atop the official world golf ranking. He recorded three victories in both the Masters and The Open Championship. From 1977 to 1997, Faldo made 11 consecutive Ryder Cup appearances and served as captain of Team Europe in 2008. Faldo served as lead analyst for CBS Sports and Golf Channel before retiring in 2022. In 1996, Faldo created the Faldo Series to help identify and nurture the next generation of champions through grass-roots initiatives and development for more talented players. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame a year later. Faldo is 66.
2013 PETER JACOBSEN
Jacobsen made his PGA TOUR debut in 1977 and won seven times during his career. Two of the victories came back-to-back in 1995 when he won at Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines. He participated on four national teams and won two majors on the PGA TOUR Champions. Over the years, he has given his time and resources to support nonprofits such as Devin’s Destiny, The First Tee, Folds of Honor, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Lines for Life, Summit Golf Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.
2012 STEVE STRICKER
Stricker won nine of his 12 PGA TOUR titles after turning 40. He won back-to-back Comeback Player of the Year Awards in 2006 and '07. He was won seven majors and 17 total events since joining the PGA TOUR Champions. He also played in three Ryder Cups for the United States and was a non-playing captain on the winning 2021 team at Whistling Straits in his home state of Wisconsin. Many of Stricker's charitable pursuits center around children and adults with disabilities, such as his work with the Mission of VSA Arts of Wisconsin, bringing dance, drama, music and visual arts programs to those with disabilities.
2011: DAVID TOMS
Toms won 13 PGA TOUR events, including the 2001 PGA Championship at Duluth, Ga. Toms won four times on the PGA TOUR Champions, including one major. He played on three Ryder Cup teams for the United States, and is dedicated to using the game of golf to give back to his community through the David Toms Foundation. Toms' foundation works with at-risk boys and girls by providing them with programs designed to enhance a child's character, self-esteem and career possibilities.
2010: TOM LEHMAN
The 1996 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Lehman is a born-again Christian dedicated to using the game of golf to give back to his community and those in need. From 1995-2002, Lehman hosted a charity tournament that raised more than $4.7 million for the childrens' cancer research fund in Minnesota. Now 65, Lehman won five PGA TOUR events, including the 1995 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. He also won 12 times on the PGA TOUR Champions, including three majors.
2009: KENNY PERRY
Perry won 14 PGA TOUR titles and later enjoyed success on the PGA TOUR Champions. Perry was the Champions Player of the Year in 2013 when he won two majors and three overall tournaments. Perry, now 63, garnered 10 total Champions titles and four were with majors. He began playing golf at age 7, and giving back is important to him. He was winner of the 2002 Charles Bartlett Award, given to a pro golfer for unselfish contributions to the betterment of society. Perry donated five percent of his winnings to a scholarship at Lipscomb University.
2008: DAVIS LOVE III
Love won 21 PGA TOUR events with his most memorable victory coming at Winged Foot when he won the 1997 PGA Championship. He had two close calls at the Masters, finishing second in 1995 and 1999. Beyond his accomplishments on the course, the World Golf Hall of Fame member committed to use his profile to benefit others. The Davis Love Foundation was established in 2005 to support both national- and community- based programs that focus on children and their families.
2007: HAL SUTTON
Sutton won 14 PGA TOUR events, including the 1983 PGA Championship when he won by one stroke over Jack Nicklaus at Riviera Country Club. Sutton's charitable efforts include creation of the Christus Schumpert Sutton Children's Medical Center in his hometown of Shreveport, La. He teamed up with Louisiana natives and fellow golfers Kelly Gibson and David Toms to raise more than $2 million in aid to Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita victims.
2006: GARY PLAYER
Player won nine major events during his standout PGA TOUR career. He won the Masters and the Open Championship three times, the PGA Championship twice and also won the U.S. Open in 1965. The World Golf Hall of Fame member totaled 24 PGA Tour wins. Player also had 22 win on the PGA TOUR Champions, including nine majors. Player's accomplishments off the course are equally notable. Perhaps one of the most significant is the Gary Player Foundation which helped to build the Blair Atholl schools in Johannesburg, South Africa and has educational facilities for more than 500 students from kindergarten through the seventh grade and also supports other educational projects throughout the world.
2005: BRAD FAXON
Faxon won eight PGA TOUR events with his best showing in a major being a fifth-place finish at the 1995 PGA Championship. He was scored a top-10 finish at the Masters. He won two PGA TOUR Champions titles. Faxon is the epitome of a relationship-builder, one who works well with and for other people. When taking a look at his impact, it is the relationships that Faxon formed in a highly individualistic sport that really made him stand out.
2004: JAY HAAS
Haas won nine PGA TOUR titles but never won a major. He did notch five top-10 finishes at the Masters and U.S. Open and six more at the PGA Championship. Haas has been a longtime supporter of charities in the Greenville, S.C., area where he resides, raising more than $1 million. After seeing family members battle the effects of diseases such as ALS and cystic fibrosis, Haas has enthusiastically supported the ALS association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in an effort to find a cure for these devastating diseases.
2003: TOM WATSON
Watson won 39 PGA TOUR events, including eight majors. He was the Open Championship five times and the Masters twice. His other big win came at the 1982 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Watson was PGA TOUR Player of the Year six times and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. After his longtime caddie Bruce Edwards was diagnosed with ALS in January 2003 -- he died 15 months later at age 49 -- Watson took on a highly visible role in helping raise public awareness for the disease through the "Driving 4 life" fundraising campaign
2002: NICK PRICE
Price won 18 PGA TOUR crowns, including three majors. He won the PGA Championship twice and also won the Open Championship. Price was PGA TOUR Player of the Year twice and is member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Price is a major supporter of the Harare Shelter for Destitutes in his native Zimbabwe, a program for 150 children who have lost parents to aids, or whose parents are blind. That's one of many organizations Price has supported.
2001: BEN CRENSHAW
Crenshaw recorded 19 PGA TOUR wins, including winning two Green Jackets at the Masters (1984, 1995). Crenshaw also had nine other top-10 finished at Augusta National. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee had the nickname of "Gentle Ben." It fits as Crenshaw is true gentleman went about his business while maintaining sportsmanship and integrity.
2000: BYRON NELSON
Nelson won five majors during his career, including the Masters and PGA Championships twice apiece. He registered 52 PGA TOUR victories and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Nelson, a man described most often as being a true gentleman by those who met him, passed away at the age of 94 in Sept. 2006. The humble Texan received his intro to the game as a caddie prior to becoming one of the top all-time golfers.
2000: JACK NICKLAUS
The "Golden Bear" holds the record of 18 Grand Slam victories and was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year five times. Nicklaus won the Masters six times, the PGA Championship on five occasions, the U.S. Open four times and The Open Championship three times. He also is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 84-year-old also was a true sportsman who won the 2015 Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor a civilian can earn in the United States.
2000: ARNOLD PALMER
Palmer won seven major titles, including the Masters four times, during his stellar career. The World Golf Hall of Fame member won 62 events on the PGA TOUR. Palmer was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year twice. He was bigger than the sport and one of the first truly popular icons of the game. He died in 2016 at age 87.