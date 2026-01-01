Payne Stewart Award: Past Recipients

Irwin was a star on both the PGA TOUR and the PGA TOUR Champions. He won 20 PGA TOUR events, including U.S. Opens in 1974, 1979 and 1990. After joining the PGA TOUR Champions, he won 45 more titles, second all-time, including seven majors. The World Golf Hall of Fame member was born in Joplin, Mo., but raised in Baxter Springs, Kan. Irwin was first introduced to the game at 4 years old and spent countless hours with his father practicing on the sand greens at their local municipal course. He attended Colorado and won the 1967 NCAA individual championship and also was a two-time All-Big Eight selection as a defensive back in football. In 2009, Irwin was the recipient of the Ambassador of Golf Award, which is given annually to a person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concern for others extends beyond the golf course.