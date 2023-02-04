-
NEWS
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 04, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Flyover
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Saturday. The tournament will use a three-course rotation before a 54-hole cut. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
Kurt Kitayama sits atop a crowded leaderoard at 9-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:30 am.-6 p.m. Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast (Times subject to change)
Golf Channel: Sat/Sun, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Sat/Sun, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
RDS: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
RDS Direct: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN3: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
TSN 5: Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
CTV2: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) & Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) - 12:09 p.m.
Viktor Hovland (Brian Niccol) & Danny Willett (Jimmy Dunne) - 12:20 p.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick (George Still) & Matt Kutchar (Geoff Yang) - 12:31 p.m.
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
