How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines with this week's event starting on Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.

Sam Ryder holds three-shot lead heading into Round 3.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+ .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)