How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 27, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Farmers Insurance Open will finish on Saturday at Torrey Pines. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines with this week's event starting on Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.
Sam Ryder holds three-shot lead heading into Round 3.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
Friday Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ET Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. // Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
Featured Groups
1:35PM/ET – John Rahm, Jimmy Walker, Joseph Bramlett
12:51 PM/ET – Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai
12:51 PM/ET – Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Suh
