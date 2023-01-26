Jon Rahm goes from cutline to contention, matches Friday’s low round at Farmers

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Jon Rahm was one back of the cut line with five holes to play in Thursday’s second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Multiple streaks were in jeopardy. Rahm is coming off victories in back-to-back starts at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. He also entered the week with 21 consecutive made cuts, the longest active streak on TOUR.

The cut line, though, was far from Rahm’s mind.

“The goal is to win,” Rahm said. “It would have come into mind maybe in the last few holes had I been even par. I knew going into 5 through 9 to take care of the par 5s, take care of the short par 4, (No.) 7, everything would be all right. I was playing with the mindset of catching up to the leaders as much as possible, that's it.”

Rahm delivered on that mentality, playing his final five holes Thursday in 5-under, making eagle on the par-5 fifth at Torrey Pines’ North Course to move under par for the week, then adding birdies at 6, 7 and 8. It resulted in a second-round, 5-under 67 on a blustery afternoon along the Pacific coastline, matching rookie Tano Goya for the day’s low round. Rahm stands T14 at 4-under total, having made the cut with four strokes to spare. He’s eight strokes back of 36-hole leader Sam Ryder, but just two back of fourth place.