How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 11, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Waialae CC is once again the site of the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR stays in Hawaii for a second week for the first full-field event of 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament is celebrating its 25th edition with Sony as the title sponsor. Among the stars in the field include Jordan Spieth, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1,
Featured Group/Hole
Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 5-10:30 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Thursday
Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar
Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott
Featured Hole: No. 16 (par 4)
Friday
Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott
Billy Horschel, Jordan Speith, Zach Johnson
Featured Hole: No.16 (par 4)
