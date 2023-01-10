  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Joseph Winslow carded a 6-under 66 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a spot in the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Joseph Winslow carded a 6-under 66 in Monday's qualifier to earn a spot in the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)