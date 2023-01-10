Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii

An Oredigger and a pro who has utilized one-handed chipping are among the four to earn spots at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii via Monday qualifying.

In the PGA TOUR’s first Monday qualifier of the year, Joseph Winslow earned medalist honors with a 6-under 66 at Hoakalei CC, with Austen Truslow (67), George Markham (67) and Danny Guise (68) rounding out the qualifiers.

Guise survived a 9-for-1 playoff to earn his first career PGA TOUR start. Among those to fall short in the playoff were 66-year-old Fred Funk and 23-year-old Jackson Suber.

In all, 69 players competed for four spots in this week’s field at Waialae CC in Honolulu.

Here’s a capsule look at this week’s qualifiers for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Joseph Winslow (66)

Age: 30

Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

Alma mater: University of South Florida

PGA TOUR starts: 0



Notes: Has made 27 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T10 at The Ascendant presented by Blue in 2019 … Made 12 starts on 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, notching three top-10s and finishing No. 27 on Totalplay Cup … Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T59 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall … Won 2018 Yantai Championship on PGA TOUR China … Father Tony played college golf at Columbia University; sister Baile played collegiate golf at University of Northern Colorado; brother Michael is a sophomore on the Wichita State golf team … Volleyball enthusiast.

Austen Truslow (67)

Age: 26

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Alma mater: Rollins College

PGA TOUR starts: 5

Cuts made: 1

Best PGA TOUR finish: T10, 2019 Puerto Rico Open

Notes: Competed on Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21, making 10 cuts in 20 starts and finishing No. 85 on the season-long standings. Finished T2 at 2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS and T3 at 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club … Turned professional in 2015 at age 19 while attending Rollins College; took classes while competing on mini-tours. Graduated in 2019 … Has utilized one-handed chipping technique in competition … Trick-shot enthusiast.

George Markham (67)

Age: 25

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Alma mater: Colorado School of Mines

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 1

Best PGA TOUR finish: T64, 2020 Shriners Children’s Open

Notes: Second successful Monday qualifying effort on TOUR (2020 Shriners). Also Monday qualified into last year’s The Ascendant presented by Blue on Korn Ferry Tour … Competed on 2021 PGA TOUR Canada, making four cuts in eight starts and finishing No. 84 on season-long standings … Named 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) Golfer of the Year as a senior in 2018.



Danny Guise (68, advanced via 9-for-1 playoff)

Age: 27

Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut

Alma mater: Wake Forest

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Notes: Has made three career Korn Ferry Tour starts; holds conditional status in 2023 after advancing to Final Stage of Q-School and finishing T131 … Played two years collegiately at Wake Forest, finishing No. 2 on team in scoring average (to Will Zalatoris) as a sophomore in 2014-15. Also shared team lead in scoring average as a freshman … Played four years of varsity basketball at Greenwich High School; also played seven years of elite AAU basketball for United Sons & Daughters.