Expert Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Cam Davis is a favorite this week at Waialae.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: SONY OPEN IN HAWAII
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 80
3,699
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 267 3,608 CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
298
3,597
PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 349
3,580
TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 739
3,435
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 939
3,357
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 77 509 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 456
467
TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 854 451 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 1,029 443 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,221 433 CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
1,302
429
