Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2023
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Tom Kim goes into the Sony Open coming off a T5 at Kapalua. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR regained traction on the 2022-23 season with last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, but with only 39 golfers competing in the exclusive invitational on Maui, the rubber doesn’t meet the road in earnest until this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.
The 144-man competition at Waialae County Club in Honolulu represents the first sizable gathering since The RSM Classic in the week before Thanksgiving. However, as Jimi Hendrix crooned, are you experienced? For why that matters so much and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: SONY OPEN IN HAWAII
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Taylor MontgomeryHe’s been a force essentially for a year now, but that he’s sustaining it in his rookie season is most impressive. Already 7-for-7 with three top 10s and another three top 15s in 2022-23.He’s been a force essentially for a year now, but that he’s sustaining it in his rookie season is most impressive. Already 7-for-7 with three top 10s and another three top 15s in 2022-23. 14 Alex SmalleyAmong the trendy who may have been disappointed to run out of tournaments in the fall. His finished a respective T11, T4 and T5 in his last three. Second appearance at Waialae (MC, 2022).Among the trendy who may have been disappointed to run out of tournaments in the fall. His finished a respective T11, T4 and T5 in his last three. Second appearance at Waialae (MC, 2022). 13 Maverick McNealyOne of the TOUR’s best putters gave away a stroke on the greens and still managed a T27 in Sony debut in 2022. He led field in SG: Off-the-Tee. Two T10s among four top 20s in the fall.One of the TOUR’s best putters gave away a stroke on the greens and still managed a T27 in Sony debut in 2022. He led field in SG: Off-the-Tee. Two T10s among four top 20s in the fall. 12 Christiaan BezuidenhoutAngles in sharply after having concluded 2022 with a pair of top-fives in his native South Africa. Also finished T17 with a balanced attack in his Sony Open in Hawaii debut last year.Angles in sharply after having concluded 2022 with a pair of top-fives in his native South Africa. Also finished T17 with a balanced attack in his Sony Open in Hawaii debut last year. 11 Keith MitchellIt’s not a prerequisite to split fairways at Waialae, but it sure takes the pressure off the irons. His accuracy off the tee has helped yield four top 25s in five tries; personal-best T7 last year.It’s not a prerequisite to split fairways at Waialae, but it sure takes the pressure off the irons. His accuracy off the tee has helped yield four top 25s in five tries; personal-best T7 last year. 10 Keegan BradleyThe 36-year-old is back at a playing weight and strength that works best, and the results are obvious. Three top 15s at Waialae with two T12s since 2020, but still chasing his first top 10.The 36-year-old is back at a playing weight and strength that works best, and the results are obvious. Three top 15s at Waialae with two T12s since 2020, but still chasing his first top 10. 9 J.J. Spaun
Sixth time’s a charm! Dreadful record in five prior starts still is experience. The 32-year-old is showcasing what it means to be in his prime. Piled onto his flourish with a T5 in Kapalua debut.
8 Hideki MatsuyamaDeserves respect as the defending champion and with his overall body of success, but the significant kicker is that the oft-injured star put four rounds in the books at Kapalua (T21).Deserves respect as the defending champion and with his overall body of success, but the significant kicker is that the oft-injured star put four rounds in the books at Kapalua (T21). 7 Tom HogeHis fate may hinge upon how TCU fares in college football’s title game. Kidding aside, the former Horned Frog is fresh off a T3 in Kapalua debut, best among those who made the trip to Waialae.His fate may hinge upon how TCU fares in college football’s title game. Kidding aside, the former Horned Frog is fresh off a T3 in Kapalua debut, best among those who made the trip to Waialae. 6 Sungjae ImNot that he’s ever rusty but it doesn’t hurt that he sharpened his irons with a T13 at Kapalua. Making already his fifth start at Waialae where he opened his record with a pair of top 25s.Not that he’s ever rusty but it doesn’t hurt that he sharpened his irons with a T13 at Kapalua. Making already his fifth start at Waialae where he opened his record with a pair of top 25s. 5 Brian HarmanBoth fit and form are on point, so the lefty projects to end his drought without a top-30 at Waialae since a T4 in 2018, which was the last of four in a row. Now in his 12th appearance.Both fit and form are on point, so the lefty projects to end his drought without a top-30 at Waialae since a T4 in 2018, which was the last of four in a row. Now in his 12th appearance. 4 Corey ConnersRarely relents. Closed out a T18 at Kapalua with a week-best 67, so he’s loose with momentum. Also 4-for-4 at Waialae with a T3 (2019) among three top 15s and a scoring average of 67.06.Rarely relents. Closed out a T18 at Kapalua with a week-best 67, so he’s loose with momentum. Also 4-for-4 at Waialae with a T3 (2019) among three top 15s and a scoring average of 67.06. 3 Jordan SpiethFirst appearance since missing the cut in 2019. Finished third in 2017 and T18 in 2018, but it’d be surprising if he never contended at Waialae. Broke the seal of 2023 with a T13 at Kapalua.First appearance since missing the cut in 2019. Finished third in 2017 and T18 in 2018, but it’d be surprising if he never contended at Waialae. Broke the seal of 2023 with a T13 at Kapalua. 2 Russell HenleyCelebrates the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough PGA TOUR title at Waialae (more below). Clipped in a playoff by Hideki Matsuyama last year. Warmed up with a T30 at Kapalua last week.Celebrates the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough PGA TOUR title at Waialae (more below). Clipped in a playoff by Hideki Matsuyama last year. Warmed up with a T30 at Kapalua last week. 1 Tom KimContinues to leave us shaking our heads, so it’s within reason that he’ll defy a historical trend (see below). In Kapalua debut, he led field in SG: Tee-to-Green and par-5 scoring en route to a T5.Continues to leave us shaking our heads, so it’s within reason that he’ll defy a historical trend (see below). In Kapalua debut, he led field in SG: Tee-to-Green and par-5 scoring en route to a T5.
Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Emiliano Grillo will be among the notables review in Draws and Fades.
The soft reopen (and hard close … sigh) at Kapalua personified the undisputed claim that Hawaii is a remote land of extremes no matter the pursuit. Unsurprisingly, it also applies to the experience on the southeastern shore of Oahu.
This is the 58th edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii. All have been staged at Waialae. Throughout the FedExCup era (2007-present), it’s been a par 70 capable of ranging to 7,044 yards, and it will again this week. Save a bunker that has been split in two beside the green on the par-4 first hole and bermuda greens allowed to stretch another foot to 12 on the Stimpmeter, the course is the same. So, sans surprises that could even the playing field, literally or figuratively, a pair of strong trends has reason to continue.
Although Kapalua and Waialae never will be confused as twins, the objectives on each are the same – hit greens and sink putts. Despite vastly different topographies – Kapalua is on the side of a mountain; Waialae is flat and at sea level – wind really is the only challenge on either, and like last week, it isn’t forecast to be that at all again once the Sony starts on Thursday. With all other elements cooperating, the field will have a great chance to copy last year’s scoring average of 67.998. So, as of midday Monday, the 18 who teed it up at Kapalua and have made the short trip to Waialae have the edge to win. They are warm and arrive with the knowledge that eight of the last nine champions of the Sony played the Sentry the previous week.
The other almost unbelievable fact of the matter is that, since Gay Brewer prevailed in the inaugural edition of the Sony in 1965, Russell Henley is the only winner in his tournament debut. Fitting for the phenomenon of extremes, Henley was in his first-ever PGA TOUR start as a member in 2013. The moral of the matter, then, is that first-timers who didn’t peg it at Kapalua last week are facing headwinds of trends times two.
For the sixth consecutive year, all Korn Ferry Tour graduates who have committed are in the field. So, even the slowest starters aren’t penalized this opportunity after the first reorder of their category at the conclusion of the fall portion of the last wraparound season.
