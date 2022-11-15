How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR heads to The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia for the final official calendar event at Sea Island Golf Club. Two courses will be in play, Seaside and Plantation, as players look to earn the last FedExCup points on offer for 2022.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

PGA TOUR LIVE