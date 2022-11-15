-
-
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
-
November 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 15, 2022
- Jason Day entered the week ranked 27th in the FedExCup. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: THE RSM CLASSIC
EXPERT PICKS: THE RSM CLASSIC
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
190 2,849 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
253 2,827 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 294 2,814 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 520 2,754 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 923 2,648 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,209 2,559
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
190 2,849 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
253 2,827 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 294 2,814 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 520 2,754 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 923 2,648 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,209 2,559
-
-