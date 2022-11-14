-
Power Rankings: The RSM Classic
November 14, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Seamus Power won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this fall. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Editor's note: Tony Finau withdrew from The RSM Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
In a twist of cosmic balance, the sunset of the fall portion of the wraparound era takes place in a spot that the sun first touches the U.S. mainland every morning.
The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on Saint Simons Island, Georgia, concludes not only the fall portion of the 2022-23 season but the fall portions, period. As announced in June, after 10 years of wraparound seasons, the PGA TOUR will be returning to a traditional schedule in January of 2024.
So, for one last time in its current construct, a field of 156 descends on the Golden Isles.
POWER RANKINGS: THE RSM CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Alex SmalleyFilled up the box score en route to a T4 in Houston. That chased a T11 in Bermuda two weeks prior. He’s now 5-for-6 on the season with three top 25s. Second appearance at Sea Island.Filled up the box score en route to a T4 in Houston. That chased a T11 in Bermuda two weeks prior. He’s now 5-for-6 on the season with three top 25s. Second appearance at Sea Island. 14 J.J. SpaunFulfilled projection with a T15 at Mayakoba to go 5-for-5 on the season with a trio of top 25s. He hasn’t missed an RSM since splashing in 2016-17. Solo second (2017) among two top 20s.Fulfilled projection with a T15 at Mayakoba to go 5-for-5 on the season with a trio of top 25s. He hasn’t missed an RSM since splashing in 2016-17. Solo second (2017) among two top 20s. 13 Aaron RaiFocus of mild converging trends what with a T16 in debut here last year (when his ball-striking was on point) and a T7 in Houston last week (where he led the field in SG: Around-the-Green).Focus of mild converging trends what with a T16 in debut here last year (when his ball-striking was on point) and a T7 in Houston last week (where he led the field in SG: Around-the-Green). 12 Patrick RodgersPlayoff loss in 2018 is a career-best finish during which he closed 61-62, one shy of a PGA TOUR record for consecutive rounds, but more relevant is his recent run of terrific form.Playoff loss in 2018 is a career-best finish during which he closed 61-62, one shy of a PGA TOUR record for consecutive rounds, but more relevant is his recent run of terrific form. 11 Denny McCarthyStill just the one top-15 finish (T6, Bermuda) in four months but his small ball is a great fit at Seaside where he carded a 62 en route to a T8 in 2019. Also finished T10 in 2021.Still just the one top-15 finish (T6, Bermuda) in four months but his small ball is a great fit at Seaside where he carded a 62 en route to a T8 in 2019. Also finished T10 in 2021. 10 Justin RoseSold. Lo and behold, indeed he found his game at Memorial Park. Last week’s caution was the narrative ahead of a T9 in Houston. In his second try at Sea Island last year, he placed T12.Sold. Lo and behold, indeed he found his game at Memorial Park. Last week’s caution was the narrative ahead of a T9 in Houston. In his second try at Sea Island last year, he placed T12. 9 Joel Dahmen
He’s 5-for-5 with two top 10s among four top 20s upon arrival. The Sea Island regular is without a top 25 contributing to a 4-for-6 slate, but his career low (61) occurred on Seaside in 2020.
8 Kevin KisnerThe RSM’s all-time earnings leader has a win (2015) and a P2 (2020) among four top 10s in 11 tries. Scuffling more than he’s contending, but he’s shifted it into gear enough to be a threat.The RSM’s all-time earnings leader has a win (2015) and a P2 (2020) among four top 10s in 11 tries. Scuffling more than he’s contending, but he’s shifted it into gear enough to be a threat. 7 Jason DayContinues to pile onto an impressive sequence. Since missing the cut at Silverado, he’s finished T8, T11, T21 and T16 with 14 sub-70s. No stranger to that here: 69-67-67-65 = T12 in 2020.Continues to pile onto an impressive sequence. Since missing the cut at Silverado, he’s finished T8, T11, T21 and T16 with 14 sub-70s. No stranger to that here: 69-67-67-65 = T12 in 2020. 6 Keith MitchellThe 30-year-old resident of Saint Simons Island has been a fixture in the tournament. He’s 4-for-5 with two top 15s in the last three. Also fresh off a balanced T9 at Memorial Park.The 30-year-old resident of Saint Simons Island has been a fixture in the tournament. He’s 4-for-5 with two top 15s in the last three. Also fresh off a balanced T9 at Memorial Park. 5 Tom HogeIt took a trip to Mayakoba (MC) to cool him off. After ending last season with a 10th-place finish at East Lake, he opened 2022-23 with four straight top 15s. Hung up a T4 here last year.It took a trip to Mayakoba (MC) to cool him off. After ending last season with a 10th-place finish at East Lake, he opened 2022-23 with four straight top 15s. Hung up a T4 here last year. 4 Brian HarmanThe lefty wasn’t going to catch Russell Henley at Mayakoba, but he captured solo second. Among numerous locals at Sea Island, he’s connected for two top 15s in the last five editions.The lefty wasn’t going to catch Russell Henley at Mayakoba, but he captured solo second. Among numerous locals at Sea Island, he’s connected for two top 15s in the last five editions. 3 Mackenzie HughesReturns to the site of his breakthrough victory in 2016 and just six weeks removed since his second career title (Sanderson Farms). Top 25s in last four. Also took second here in 2021.Returns to the site of his breakthrough victory in 2016 and just six weeks removed since his second career title (Sanderson Farms). Top 25s in last four. Also took second here in 2021. 2 Seamus PowerThe Irishman is on another patented Power surge. Answered his win in Bermuda with a T3 in Mexico and currently sits atop the FedExCup standings. Elevated for a T4 here a year ago.The Irishman is on another patented Power surge. Answered his win in Bermuda with a T3 in Mexico and currently sits atop the FedExCup standings. Elevated for a T4 here a year ago. 1 Tony Finau
The Houston champ is thrice a winner in his last seven starts and by the respective margins of three, five and four strokes. Second RSM appearance but first since Plantation was added in 2015.
The Houston champ is thrice a winner in his last seven starts and by the respective margins of three, five and four strokes. Second RSM appearance but first since Plantation was added in 2015.
Webb Simpson, Matthew NeSmith, Sahith Theegala and two-time RSM champion Robert Streb will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
All fully exempt members who committed are in the maximum field at Sea Island. This includes the entire class of Korn Ferry Tour graduates who will be reordered for the first time when the results are official. Only a few have passed on the last start before their category qualifies again for the next at the Sony Open in Hawaii in two months.
The Seaside Course is the host, while the Plantation Course shares in duties for the first two rounds. Every entrant will play both courses once before the 36-hole cut. Thereafter, only Seaside will be used to determine the champion.
Seaside is one of the easier par 70s on the docket. It surrendered a scoring average of 68.970 across four rounds last year, and that included second and third rounds of almost one stroke over par due to strong winds. The opening-round split was a sporty 66.308! Since data has been recorded in earnest (1983-present), it’s the second-lowest single-round aggregate among all courses. (Indian Wells Country Club, a par 72, turned over for a 66.281 in the third round of the then-Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in 2003.)
Plantation is a stock par 72. In its single roll for each in last year’s field, it averaged 70.688, but that’s merely a matter of math, not method. It was a gift in the first round at 68.701, but when the wind machine was on, scoring ballooned to 72.675 in R2. Yet, because swings in scoring relative to par on each course were similar, and because the top of the leaderboard represented an even cross section of both draws, the object is simple – get after it on a pair of gettable tracks. Hit greens, sink putts and have a happy holiday season.
This week’s weather grants a fair test on both courses over two rounds. It’ll be cool with daytime highs potentially short of 60 degrees, and northerly breezes will test at times, but all of the most challenging conditions will be awaiting the finale when there’s a decent chance of rain and winds could push 20 mph, also from the north.
Both courses featured bermuda greens that are not overseeded. The surfaces on Plantation are governed to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, while their softer counterparts on Seaside could roll another foot longer.
NOTE: ShotLink is utilized only on Seaside.
