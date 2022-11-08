-
-
How to watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
November 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2022
- Memorial Park is set to host the Cadence Bank Houston Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The opening round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open tees off Thursday at Memorial Park in Houston.
Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET. (Golf Channel)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR Live:
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Thursday Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
LATE THURSDAY
Harris English, Sepp Straka, Russell Henley
Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Mackenzie Hughes
LATE FRIDAY
Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Taylor Montgomery
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Sebastian Munoz
MUST READS
-
-