How to watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The opening round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open tees off Thursday at Memorial Park in Houston.

Here's everything you need to follow the action.

HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET. (Golf Channel)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR Live:

PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course

Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes