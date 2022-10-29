How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship takes place Saturday from Port Royal GC.

Ben Crane tops a crowded leaderboard to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

Here's everything you need to follow the action.

Leaderboard

Tee times



HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)