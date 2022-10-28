TOUR winner Aaron Baddeley contending in Bermuda after Monday qualifying

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – When you hole out from 118 yards for eagle during a back-nine 29, sign for 62 to seize the lead, and insist on gushing about your playing competitor, well . . . you wonder if that says more about Ben Crane or the guy next to him who shot 64, Aaron Baddeley.

Either way, their play was a storyline during Friday morning in the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Crane, who played his final 10 holes in 8 under to push into the clubhouse lead at 14-under 128 – “The best I’ve played in a long time” – has that gentle soul to him that allowed him to appreciate his competitor’s performance.

“We played at Mid Ocean on Monday and he’s playing so well,” said Crane, who shares with Baddeley a strong Christian faith and on-line Bible sessions. “He’s never been in a better spot.”

Playing out of the past champion’s category is a tribute to his accomplishments, including four PGA TOUR victories, but doesn’t guarantee many starts. Baddeley has truly embraced where he is at in his career. At 41 and in his 21st season on the PGA TOUR, he doesn’t look down upon those Monday qualifiers.

And why should he? He’s got a knack for them of late, especially if they involve a 6-for-2 playoff, it seems.

Last month at El Macero in Davis, California, Baddeley made an eagle in a playoff to seize one of the final two spots into the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Then on Oct. 17, the Aussie birdied a challenging first hole at ChampionsGate in Orlando to again master a 6-for-2 playoff and get into the field here at Port Royal Golf Course.