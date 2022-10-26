-
Inside John Daly’s wild golf bag and recent gear changes
October 26, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- John Daly's bag at the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic on PGA TOUR Champions. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)
John Daly made headlines with his wild equipment setup at this year's PGA Championship. The two-time major winner, who is playing on a sponsor's exemption at this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, used an unreleased PXG prototype driver, oversized SuperStroke S-Tech Club Cord grips, and TaylorMade P-770 irons which were covered in so much lead tape it was difficult to decipher what brand and model the iron heads were.
Daly’s clubs weigh almost 30 grams more than standard because of his significantly oversized and heavy grips, meaning the 56-year-old needs to add a healthy amount of lead tape to properly balance his irons.
But, when PGATOUR.COM caught up with Daly at a recent PGA TOUR Champions event, we found that Daly has made significant changes to his equipment setup.
Since the PGA Championship, Daly changed out his driver, 3-wood, hybrids and irons. While his irons are still slathered in lead tape for balancing purposes, he’s switched to Ping Blueprint Forged model.
Take a closer look at what he has in the bag.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 60 TX
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-UB 8 X
Hybrids: Ping G425 (19 and 22 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid 90 X
Irons: Ping Blueprint Forged (5-9 iron)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125S (46, 50, and 54 degrees), KBS Tour Wedge (60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One
Golf ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: SuperStroke S-Tech Club Cord Oversized