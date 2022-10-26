Inside John Daly’s wild golf bag and recent gear changes

John Daly made headlines with his wild equipment setup at this year's PGA Championship. The two-time major winner, who is playing on a sponsor's exemption at this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, used an unreleased PXG prototype driver, oversized SuperStroke S-Tech Club Cord grips, and TaylorMade P-770 irons which were covered in so much lead tape it was difficult to decipher what brand and model the iron heads were .

Daly’s clubs weigh almost 30 grams more than standard because of his significantly oversized and heavy grips, meaning the 56-year-old needs to add a healthy amount of lead tape to properly balance his irons.

But, when PGATOUR.COM caught up with Daly at a recent PGA TOUR Champions event, we found that Daly has made significant changes to his equipment setup.

Since the PGA Championship , Daly changed out his driver, 3-wood, hybrids and irons. While his irons are still slathered in lead tape for balancing purposes, he’s switched to Ping Blueprint Forged model.

Take a closer look at what he has in the bag.