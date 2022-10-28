Forgotten clubs and a missed flight, Adam Schenk's bizarre start in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – This is not another of those tales about a player’s golf clubs getting misplaced by the airlines.

This is about a player forgetting to even bring his clubs to the airport with him.

“Nobody’s ever done that before. I mean, it was bad,” said Adam Schenk, who can laugh off the mishap for a few reasons.

One, “I do silly things like that,” said the 30-year-old. And two, he was able to re-arrange his travel plans and has responded beautifully, with rounds of 63-66 putting him in the thick of things here at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

When he signed his card for a 5-under 66 putting himself 13-under for the tournament late Friday morning, Schenk sat just one off the clubhouse lead, so surely, he has recovered nicely from the shock of what occurred Monday. That was the day Kourtney Schenk drove her husband from their home to the airport in Indianapolis.