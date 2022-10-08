How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Shriners Children's Open takes place from TPC Summerlin on Saturday.

Mito Pereira takes a one-shot lead into the weekend sitting at 12 under par.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET.

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.–8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )