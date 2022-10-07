Summerlin specialist Patrick Cantlay makes move at Shriners

LAS VEGAS – Patrick Cantlay is sick of seeing countless putts lip out or burn edges but the former Shriners Children’s Open champion has positioned himself for another shot at glory on the weekend at TPC Summerlin.

The former FedExCup champion won in Las Vegas on debut in 2017 with his other three previous appearances reading 2-2-T8. He clearly is right at home in the desert playland.

Returning for the first time in two years the eight-time PGA TOUR winner opened with a pair of 4-under 67s to sit eight under, one off the lead when he signed his card after Friday’s morning wave. It was likely the worst score he could’ve posted given how well he pummeled the ball off the tee.

Despite missing just five fairways through two rounds Cantlay’s putter wasn’t fully cooperative with numerous midrange birdie tries seemingly tracking well only to miss by fractions. He was an impressive 33 from 34 inside 10-feet through two rounds but connected on just two of 14 tries from 10-25 feet.