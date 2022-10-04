Taylor Montgomery looks right at home on PGA TOUR

A housing market surge has swept the United States, making it tricky for first-time homebuyers to make the jump, and Taylor Montgomery was not immune as he looked in his native Las Vegas. His two main criteria – ample garage and outdoor space – were at odds with his budget.

That changed in his first week as a PGA TOUR member last month, when the highly touted rookie finished third at the season-opening Fortinet Championship at Silverado. Freed up financially, he made the most substantial purchase of his life in the subsequent off-week during the Presidents Cup, and since then it’s been about handling the logistics.

“I’ve got to play good this week to pay for the electrical,” Montgomery said at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, where he did indeed play well, finishing T9. “The budget was smaller, then it got a little bigger, but you’ve got to put a limit on it.”

With two top-10 finishes in his first two starts, Montgomery, 27, has put himself on the radar as a newcomer to watch. Still living with his parents while he irons out some of the details on his new house, he will hop on the freeway and make the 25-minute commute to TPC Summerlin and this week’s Shriners Children’s Open, his hometown TOUR event.

In just his third PGA TOUR start as a member, Montgomery has announced himself as a contender; he’s among this week’s betting favorites. The numbers back up the book’s belief. With back-to-back top-10 finishes, he ranks fifth in the FedExCup. It’s a continuation from his last 10 weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, when he finished outside the top-13 just once.

Other than the U.S. Open at Brookline, Montgomery hasn’t recorded an over-par round in competition since the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship on April 1.