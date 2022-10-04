  • BEYOND THE ROPES

    No left hand is no problem for standout athlete Isaac Berger

    Berger is one of 22 patient ambassadors at the Shriners Children's Open representing the health care network

  Isaac Berger was born without a left hand, but that hasn't stopped him from being a standout athlete in multiple sports. (Courtesy of the Berger family)