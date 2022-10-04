No left hand is no problem for standout athlete Isaac Berger

Isaac is one of 22 patient ambassadors from across the country representing the health care network at the tournament this week. Shriners Children’s provides care for orthopedic issues, as well as burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spinal conditions and spinal cord injuries and colorectal and gastrointestinal problems – regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Eager to soak up all the knowledge he can from PGA TOUR pros, Isaac will also work as a standard bearer this week, and will walk inside the ropes with Wyndham Clark, who donated $25,000 of his winnings from last year’s RSM Birdies for Love competition at The RSM Classic to Shriners Hospitals. (Birdies for Love returns for the first nine events of the 2022-23 season.)

“They've really helped me grow as a person,” Isaac says of Shriners. “I used to not be very confident about my arm and how it looked. But I've been a part of their family for so long … it's who I am, and I can show it off.”

Isaac became a patient of the Shriners hospital in Minneapolis when he was just 10 months old. He’d already had a prosthetic made to help stabilize him as he was learning to crawl, as well as make sure the muscles on each side developed equally.

“It was very heavy, but it worked really good to whack his brother,” Jen says with a laugh. “But he did use it. He would just kind of clump along as he was crawling.”

One of Jen’s best friends from college is a physical therapist in Iowa. She had been treating a patient who was affiliated with Shriners and suggested Shriners might help the Bergers, too.

“Neither of us really knew a whole lot about Shriners other than they were the guys in the hats that drove the stuff at the parades,” Jen says. But she called, and as soon as they got to the hospital in Minneapolis, nearly three hours from their home in Neillsville, Wisconsin, it felt like they belonged.

“It was like, Welcome to our family,” she recalls. “What can we do for you? Let’s make this. Let’s do everything we can to support Isaac. They introduced us to a dad and a 15-year-old hockey player who was born pretty much the same as Isaac – just the opposite hand. We talked to them about all our parent questions. It was just wonderful.”

The Bergers have taken Isaac to the Twin Cities hospital at least twice every year since. Jen says generally every time a kid grows a pant size, they’ve outgrown their prosthetics. For Isaac, the early ones were passive, but then he progressed to a moveable prosthetic where he could open and close the hand by moving his shoulders.

“He certainly did not wish to be an everyday user of it, but it would come in really handy,” Jen says. “It was just a really great tool to help Dad do projects in the garage, build a deck, things like that – to hold the screw or the hammer. And for doing food prep in the kitchen.”

When Isaac was about 8, he got his first sports arm. It’s a socket that fits over his arm with removable attachments that allow him to participate in sports like basketball, hockey and golf. He uses it to lift weights and even learned to swim with it.

“I just kind of find my own way to do anything,” he says.