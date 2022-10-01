-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2022
The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season continues at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes share the lead at 10-under heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
