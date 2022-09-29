Three equipment changes Sam Burns made since winning the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Sam Burns returns this week to the Country Club of Jackson (Miss.) to defend his title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

His win at last year’s Sanderson Farms was the second title of his career. He added Nos. 3 and 4 later that season with a successful title defense at the Valspar Championship and a playoff victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

It was a season to remember for Burns, whose eight top-10s included the three wins and a runner-up. He finished in the top 25 in more than half his starts, as well.

Equipment-wise, Burns is starting right where he left off last season. That comes as no surprise, since Burns rarely changes or even tweaks his equipment. In fact, he has made just three changes to his setup since his win in Mississippi last year. At the beginning of 2022, he added:

1) A new driver

2) A unique utility wood

3) A wild prototype “attack,” or “approach” wedge

Below, GolfWRX.com takes you through those changes and the rest of his equipment setup as he looks to defend his Sanderson Farms title: