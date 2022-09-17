-
How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Silverado Resort and Spa is again the host for the season-opneing Fortinet Championship. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship gets underway today from Napa, California.
Max Homa and Danny Willett share the lead at 12-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
