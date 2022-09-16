  • NEWS

    Max Homa contending again at Fortinet Championship

  • Max Homa shot a second-round 67 Friday to reach 12 under par and share the lead with England’s Danny Willett. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Max Homa shot a second-round 67 Friday to reach 12 under par and share the lead with England’s Danny Willett. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)