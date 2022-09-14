Setting the stage: Justin Suh's optimism fueled his path to PGA TOUR

As they embarked on professional careers soaked with potential, four players shared the stage at the 2019 Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Three of them -- Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff -- went on to win PGA TOUR titles more rapidly than anyone could have expected. The transition to the TOUR is rarely that easy.

The fourth member of the group learned that first-hand.

The resume that Justin Suh compiled at the University of Southern California could more than hold its own with his three peers.

Six months atop the world amateur rankings. A Pac-12 Player of the Year award. And a spot on the All-American first team.

But what wasn’t known when the moderator alluded to the bright future that lay ahead for the four players is that Suh was nursing a wrist injury that would send his swing off-kilter. That malady, and a global pandemic, delayed his path to the PGA TOUR.

While Morikawa and Wolff both won on TOUR within weeks of that press conference, and Hovland earned his TOUR card via that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Suh failed to advance out of the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

He is known for a relentless optimism, but even he could not find a silver lining.

“It sucks,” he said. “Absolutely sucks.”

There was no chance at redemption the next year, as Q-School was one of the many tournaments canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. While his peers were on the PGA TOUR, he spent time on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and was a regular at Monday qualifiers. Suddenly, the path seemed undefined.

But this is where that optimism was so valuable, allowing him to keep working even as his future was full of uncertainty.

Progress was made last fall, when he earned Korn Ferry Tour status via Q-School. The season got off to an inauspicious start but as the spring came, Suh’s talent began to shine through. There was a stretch of nine events where his worst finish was T27. The consistency continued into the summer and then he saved his best for last, earning his first professional title at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

With top-25s in two-thirds of his 24 starts, including 10 top-10s, Suh finished atop the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long points race, which earned him fully-exempt status and spots in THE PLAYERS Championship and the first U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, not far from where he was a collegiate star. At this week’s Fortinet Championship, the San Jose, California, native is making his first start as a PGA TOUR member just 90 miles from his hometown.