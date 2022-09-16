-
How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 16, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The new PGA TOUR Regular Season opens with the Fortinet Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season begins this week at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa in California's wine country.
Play was suspended due to darkness late Thursday night. Justin Lower leads the tournament at 9 under, two ahead of defending champ Max Homa with Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim and J.J. Spaun three back.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.–9 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Featured Groups
10:33 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson (10th tee)
10:55 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim (10th tee)
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE
3:54 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners (1st tee)
4:05 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Harris English, Rickie Fowler (1st tee)
