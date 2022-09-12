-
Power Rankings: Fortinet Championship
September 12, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
The beginning of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season marks the end of an era.
This week’s Fortinet Championship opens the last of 10 consecutive wraparound seasons. After the next FedExCup champion is crowned at the TOUR Championship in late August of 2023, there will be break of FedExCup action until January of 2024 when the following season launches.
When considering only wraparound seasons, Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, California, has hosted in all but the first. The stock par 72 presents as a warm greeting for the latest Korn Ferry Tour graduating class as well as for returning members. For a brief review of the backdrop and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of those projected to contend.
POWER RANKINGS: FORTINET CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Carl YuanJust his fifth-ever start on the PGA TOUR but the rookie is fresh off a phenomenal season on the KFT where he was No. 1 in regular-season points with a win among five podium finishes.Just his fifth-ever start on the PGA TOUR but the rookie is fresh off a phenomenal season on the KFT where he was No. 1 in regular-season points with a win among five podium finishes. 14 Michael KimThe 29-year-old is back and in his eighth appearance at Silverado. Mixed bag of results is headlined by a T3 in 2016. Caught a heater in May and galloped through the tape on the KFT.The 29-year-old is back and in his eighth appearance at Silverado. Mixed bag of results is headlined by a T3 in 2016. Caught a heater in May and galloped through the tape on the KFT. 13 Nick HardyCruised through the KFT Finals but he just needs to make the cut to elevate into the Major Medical category for the remainder of 2022-23. Six top 15s across two tours in last four months.Cruised through the KFT Finals but he just needs to make the cut to elevate into the Major Medical category for the remainder of 2022-23. Six top 15s across two tours in last four months. 12 Austin EckroatDidn’t take the 23-year-old long to get here, and it’s not a surprise. Walked off the KFT by going 8-for-9 with a pair of seconds, including at the finale. Seventh in GIR, T5 in par-5 scoring.Didn’t take the 23-year-old long to get here, and it’s not a surprise. Walked off the KFT by going 8-for-9 with a pair of seconds, including at the finale. Seventh in GIR, T5 in par-5 scoring. 11 Taylor MontgomeryThis should be fun, and not just this week but for the entirety of 2022-23. The KFT scoring leader strides in with four straight top 10s and 13 top 15s in his last 18 starts. Does it all.This should be fun, and not just this week but for the entirety of 2022-23. The KFT scoring leader strides in with four straight top 10s and 13 top 15s in his last 18 starts. Does it all. 10 Brendan SteeleTwo-time winner (2016, 2017) and all-time earnings leader at Silverado is 8-for-8 with four top 25s since 2015. The long-hitting sharpshooter tee to green has four top 15s in 2022.Two-time winner (2016, 2017) and all-time earnings leader at Silverado is 8-for-8 with four top 25s since 2015. The long-hitting sharpshooter tee to green has four top 15s in 2022. 9 Brandon WuCompleted his rookie season on the PGA TOUR ranked 19th in GIR and T24 in par-5 scoring. That’s like a 1-2 punch at Silverado. Speaking of which, he’s unloaded four top 10s since March.Completed his rookie season on the PGA TOUR ranked 19th in GIR and T24 in par-5 scoring. That’s like a 1-2 punch at Silverado. Speaking of which, he’s unloaded four top 10s since March. 8 Emiliano GrilloSince he broke through here in 2015, he’s 4-for-6 and without a top 25, but since early May, he’s cashed nine times in 11 starts with a pair of T2s and a T19 in his last in Delaware.Since he broke through here in 2015, he’s 4-for-6 and without a top 25, but since early May, he’s cashed nine times in 11 starts with a pair of T2s and a T19 in his last in Delaware. 7 Kevin Streelman
Always a moving target in the short-term, but the veteran ball-striker is fit for the test, he finished T3 in his last visit in 2020 and he’s scattered six top 25s across the last 6½ months.
6 Justin SuhFresh off victory at the KFT Championship and points titles. Led KFT all-around and ranked inside the top 10 throughout his bag. Splashes as a member near his hometown (San Jose).Fresh off victory at the KFT Championship and points titles. Led KFT all-around and ranked inside the top 10 throughout his bag. Splashes as a member near his hometown (San Jose). 5 Taylor PendrithZero surprise that he’s a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup. Bridged a four-month break with five straight top 15s and punctuated with a T8 at the BMW. Finished 10th in GIR.Zero surprise that he’s a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup. Bridged a four-month break with five straight top 15s and punctuated with a T8 at the BMW. Finished 10th in GIR. 4 Sahith TheegalaNo longer a rookie, his class already is a level above the rest. Can hang in a shootout but presents so many weapons. Third start at Silverado where he debuted with a T14 in 2020.No longer a rookie, his class already is a level above the rest. Can hang in a shootout but presents so many weapons. Third start at Silverado where he debuted with a T14 in 2020. 3 Corey ConnersProfiles as close to the archetype of what’s required at Silverado as anyone. Drives it on a string and ranked second on TOUR in GIR in 2021-22. Just hung up a T5 at Wilmington CC.Profiles as close to the archetype of what’s required at Silverado as anyone. Drives it on a string and ranked second on TOUR in GIR in 2021-22. Just hung up a T5 at Wilmington CC. 2 Maverick McNealyThe Stanford product almost always performs well in this regional comfort zone. Last year’s runner-up at Silverado is atop the pile of evidence. Fresh off another solid season overall.The Stanford product almost always performs well in this regional comfort zone. Last year’s runner-up at Silverado is atop the pile of evidence. Fresh off another solid season overall. 1 Max HomaThe hardest part for the defending champ will be to stay focused on this week and refrain from thinking ahead to his debut in next week’s Presidents Cup. Wholly easier said than done.The hardest part for the defending champ will be to stay focused on this week and refrain from thinking ahead to his debut in next week’s Presidents Cup. Wholly easier said than done.
Draws and Fades will include reviews of 2020 champion Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Davis Riley and other notables.
Not unlike how East Lake Golf Club is the familiar setting for the TOUR Championship where last season concluded two weeks ago, Silverado sets up customarily for the in-crowd where the new season starts. Because they aren’t neutral sites, there are no surprises to everyone who’s been to either recently, but also there are no tricks for debutants.
Silverado is the same as it ever was. Fairways are not overseeded, primary rough stands at three inches and the mostly Poa greens are prepped to measure 11½ on the Stimpmeter. This means that ball-striking among first-timers and hitting greens in regulation for all sets the stage for a chance to go into the books as the first winner of the season. Turning scoring opportunities into par breakers also is required. It’s a simple formula for which execution never is delivered by all 156 commits.
Incidentally, because this is the last official stop of the summer in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s also the last maximum-strength field on a singular course for almost eight months. As they are every season, all four of the 156-man competitions in the interim will be contested on multiple courses.
Last year’s scoring average of 71.04 at Silverado is essentially average with cooperating conditions. Scores may be higher this week but only marginally. Sustained moderate breezes will yield a few grimaces and wrinkled brows at times, but the weather will be ideal otherwise. Daytime highs in the 70s will accompany a mostly sunny sky throughout. In other words, in the context of the elements, none of the participants will be prevented from putting his best self on display.
