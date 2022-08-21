-
How to Watch the BMW Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The second event of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs is taking place this week at Wilmington CC. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR))
The top 70 qualifiers for the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship at Wilmington CC.
Patrick Cantlay leads the field by one stroke after posting a 65 on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
8:55AM ET Justin Thomas / Luke List
Featured Groups
8:05AM ET Viktor Hovland / Cameron Tringale
8:35AM ET Kevin Kisner / Lucas Glover
Featured Holes: No. 2 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3)
