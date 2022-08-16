A one-liner for each BMW Championship participant

Player One-liner

1. Will Zalatoris Opened Playoffs with first PGA TOUR win to take top spot in the FedExCup.

2. Scottie Scheffler Masters champ MC'd in Playoffs opener, but still in FedExCup race after stellar Regular Season.

3. Cameron Smith Hip pain will keep him out of BMW, but Open, PLAYERS, Sentry champion is expected to return and will still have shot at FedExCup.

4. Sam Burns Highly-touted prospect broke out with 3 wins after winning once in his first three TOUR seasons.

5. Tony Finau Has two wins and a T5 at FedEx in his last three starts.

6. Xander Schauffele His 3-win season included back-to-back wins at Travelers and Genesis Scottish Open.

7. Patrick Cantlay Defending FedExCup champ has 10 top-10 finishes, including win with Schauffele in New Orleans.

8. Sepp Straka Tough playoff loss to Zalatoris but clinched TOUR Championship debut as he broke streak of 6 MCs.

9. Rory McIlroy MC at FedEx was a tough start to his bid for unprecedented third FedExCup title.

10. Justin Thomas PGA Championship winner competed as an amateur at this week's venue, but much has changed.

11. Sungjae Im Solid 12th-place finish at FedEx followed consecutive runners-up to end Regular Season.

12. Matt Fitzpatrick On pace for TOUR Championship debut after nine top-10s, including U.S. Open win, and now returns to NE.

13. Cameron Young Rookie of the Year favorite has 7 top-3 finishes, including 2nd at The Open and T3 at PGA.

14. Jon Rahm Moved up 2 spots after T5 at FedEx, keeping alive of his streak of 6 straight TOUR Championships.

15. Hideki Matsuyama WD from FedEx with neck injury but still on pace for 9th straight TOUR Championship start.

16. Max Homa In good shape to make TOUR Championship debut after winning twice this season.

17. Jordan Spieth MC at FedEx came on the heels of back-to-back top-10s in Scotland (Genesis Scottish Open, The Open).

18. Viktor Hovland Returned from Norway to finish T20 at FedEx and move up a spot as he seeks third straight East Lake start.

19. Joaquin Niemann A T13 at FedEx helped 23-year-old's quest for 3rd TOUR Championship start.

20. Collin Morikawa Winless this season but 8 top-10s, including T5 at FedEx, has him on verge of East Lake.

21. Tom Hoge Rallied with second-round 66 but MC'd at FedEx as he seeks TOUR Championship debut.

22. Billy Horschel Memorial winner MC'd in Memphis as he seeks 4th East Lake start in last 5 seasons.

23. Brian Harman Making 8th BMW appearance in last 9 years but seeking 1st TOUR Championship start since 2017.

24. J.T. Poston Seeking East Lake debut after T2 at Travelers, John Deere win in consecutive summer starts.

25. Joohyung Kim Wyndham winner was T13 at FedEx St. Jude to crack top 30.

26. Davis Riley Playoff loss to Burns at Valspar was followed by a streak of 6 straight top-15s from April-June.

27. Sahith Theegala Cracked top 30 after T13 at FedEx St. Jude as he looks to add East Lake to impressive rookie season.

28. Kevin Kisner Georgia alum seeking 6th TOUR Championship appearance in last 8 seasons.

29. Corey Conners On the bubble as he seeks 3rd TOUR Championship start in last 4 years.

30. J.J. Spaun Could've locked up East Lake spot last week, but St. Jude's 54-hole leader shot 78 to finish T42.

31. Aaron Wise Former Rookie of the Year having resurgent season, seeking first East Lake start since breakout 2018.

32. Maverick McNealy Coming off final-round 65 for T31 finish at FedEx St. Jude. Would be higher on this list absent Saturday 75.

33. K.H. Lee Made the most of his lone top-10, successfully defending his AT&T Byron Nelson title.

34. Lucas Glover Coming in hot after final-round 66 and season-best T3 finish at FedEx St. Jude.

35. Denny McCarthy Flashes of brilliance in Memphis (66-65 start, T20) as he seeks first TOUR Championship start in fifth season.

36. Seamus Power A year after first win, posted a career-high 5 top-10s, including T3 at Sony Open and T9 at PGA.

37. Shane Lowry Runner-up at Honda and consecutive T3s at Masters and RBC Heritage have him on-pace for best FedExCup finish.

38. Keith Mitchell Career-high 6 top-10s this season could lead to first TOUR Championship berth in fifth TOUR season.

39. Cameron Tringale Eight years after lone East Lake appearance, is in position for return after career-high 5 top-10s (including T2 at ZOZO).

40. Trey Mullinax Justin Thomas' Alabama teammate earned 1st win at Barbasol and finished T5 at FedEx St. Jude.

41. Mito Pereira Rookie was one hole away from winning the PGA Championship; also finished 3rd at season-opening Fortinet.

42. Luke List At age 37 and after more than 200 TOUR starts, earned his first TOUR win in playoff over Zalatoris at Farmers.

43. Russell Henley Georgia alum closed Regular Season with T10 at Rocket Mortgage and fifth at Wyndham.

44. Keegan Bradley His 6 top-10s -- including T2 at Wells Fargo, 5th at PLAYERS and T7 at hometown U.S. Open -- match his most since 2013.

45. Adam Scott Registered fourth top-10 of season with final-round 66 and T5 at FedEx St. Jude.

46. Scott Stallings His 6 top-10s this season were 2 more than his previous career-high; will make 1st BMW start since 2013.

47. Andrew Putnam Four rounds in the 60s at TPC Southwind moved him up 40 places and within reach of first TOUR Championship.

48. Kurt Kitayama Made the most of his 3 top-10s, finishing 2nd at Mexico and Scottish opens and 3rd at Honda Classic.

49. Sebastián Muñoz Had pair of 3rd-place finishes where he opened with 60, making him 1st man to shoot 60 or lower twice in same season.

50. Tyrrell Hatton Runner-up at Bay Hill -- where he won 2 years ago -- was one of 3 top-10s, along with T8 at Wyndham.

51. Cam Davis In his fourth season, had a career-high 5 top-10s, including T3 at RBC Heritage.

52. Mackenzie Hughes Two of his 3 top-10s came in the fall, a runner-up at RSM and T4 at ZOZO, as he makes his 3rd straight BMW appearance.

53. Si Woo Kim His 10 top-25s were his most since 2016 season, and opened FedEx St. Jude (T42) with a 62.

54. Lucas Herbert In 1st season as a member, won in his 3rd start (Bermuda) and had top-15s at 2 majors (PGA, The Open).

55. Emiliano Grillo Endured stretch of 10 missed cuts in 12 starts, but rallied with T2 finishes at 3M Open and John Deere Classic.

56. Tommy Fleetwood Nine top-25s this season include T14 at the Masters, T5 at PGA and T4 at The Open, but has opted to sit out Playoffs.

57. Troy Merritt Opened with a pair of 65s at FedEx St. Jude, but faded on the weekend (T28).

58. Chez Reavie Barracuda victory was third of his career, along with 2019 Travelers and 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

59. Adam Hadwin Made 19 cuts, including T7 at U.S. Open, T9 at THE PLAYERS, and hole-in-one celebration of the year at Memorial.

60. Christiaan Bezuidenhout First full TOUR season was highlighted by runner-up at John Deere Classic.

61. Chris Kirk After finishing 199th and 194th in 2019 and 2020 FedExCups, will make his 2nd straight BMW appearance.

62. Taylor Moore Rookie had top-10s in final two events of Regular Season (6th, Rocket Mortgage; T5, Wyndham).

63. Matt Kuchar Finished T2-T3 in consecutive starts to keep alive his streak of making Playoffs in every FedExCup season.

64. Brendan Steele Making 10th Playoffs appearance in last 11 years, but still seeking first TOUR Championship start.

65. Harold Varner III Finished in the top 25 in nearly half his starts this season, including T3 at RBC Heritage and T6 at THE PLAYERS.

66. Alex Noren Would've gotten in The Open if he didn't leave for Barracuda, but his runner-up there was best finish since 2018.

67. Taylor Pendrith Injuries sidelined long-hitting rookie for 4 months, but still made Playoffs thanks to a pair of top-5s.

68. Marc Leishman All three of his top-10s came by January, including a T4-T3 start to his season.

69. Alex Smalley Korn Ferry Tour Finals grad's successful rookie season included T2 in Dominican and T6 at Mexico Open.