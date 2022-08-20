-
-
How to Watch the BMW Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2022
- The second event of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs is taking place this week at Wilmington CC. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The top 70 qualifiers for the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship at Wilmington CC.
Adam Scott leads the tournament at the halfway point, holding a one-shot lead after scores of 65 and 69.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
8:55AM ET Jon Rahm/Taylor Moore
Featured Groups
8:18AM ET Tony Finau/Luke List
9:20AM ET Matt Fitzpatrick/Joohyung Kim
Featured Holes: No. 2 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3)
MUST READS
-
-