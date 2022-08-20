  • How to Watch the BMW Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

  • The second event of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs is taking place this week at Wilmington CC. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)The second event of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs is taking place this week at Wilmington CC. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)