How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday from Detroit Golf Club. Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay leads the field as the PGA TOUR inches closer to crowning the champion of this season’s FedExCup.



Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Young returns to action after his runner-up at The Open. Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Harris English and Rickie Fowler are also in the field.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR