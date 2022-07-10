How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Sunday from the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Xander Schuaffele leads the Genesis Scottish Open by two shots heading into Sunday with a score of 7-under-par.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

Radio : Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio