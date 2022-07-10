-
How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 09, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2022
- The Renaissance Club is the host venue for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Sunday from the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
Xander Schuaffele leads the Genesis Scottish Open by two shots heading into Sunday with a score of 7-under-par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio
PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)
Sunday
Stream 1
Featured Group: 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stream 2
Featured Groups: 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Featured Groups
Stream 1: 5:21AM ET Jon Rahm/Thorbjorn Olesen
5:43AM ET Sam Burns/Ewen Ferguson
Stream 2: 4:15AM ET Justin Rose/Guido Migliozzi
Linear TV Window: 10:00AM/ET – 3:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Gary Woodland/Kurt Kitayama (in progress)
Stream 2: Patrick Cantlay/Tommy Fleetwood (in progress)
