Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele thrive in the worst half of the draw

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – The calmest winds that Matt Fitzpatrick faced at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open came towards the end of his second round. It was as if the weather wanted to rub it in, only confirming what Fitzpatrick already knew.

“It’s safe to say we got the worse half of the draw,” he said after shooting a 66 that was Friday morning’s second-best score.

The luck of the draw is an inherent characteristic of tournaments on links courses, where a seven-day forecast inspires about as much confidence as an American driving on the left side for the first time.

The toughest conditions came Thursday afternoon, when Fitzpatrick had to get up-and-down from another green, players were hitting long-irons and fairway woods into par-4s and some struggled to reach the 16th fairway. The unlucky ones who played in the tough stuff returned Friday morning to face more wind.

Thursday’s afternoon wave averaged about three strokes higher than the half of the field that teed off earlier in the day. The difference between the two waves was 1.5 strokes Friday, leading to a scoring average that was 1.7 strokes higher for the players who were on the late-early side of the draw (145.4 to 143.7 strokes).

Genesis Scottish Open scoring averages Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Early 70.4 71.8 Late 73.6 73.3 Difference 3.2 strokes 1.5 strokes

The lowest 36-hole score from the late-early starters was 3-under 137. Four players shot that score, including two of the TOUR’s most recent winners. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Travelers winner Xander Schauffele, rookie Kurt Kitayama and DP World Tour member Jordan L. Smith were all tied as the top players from the tougher conditions.

They will enter the weekend four shots behind leader Cameron Tringale, whose 72 on Friday was 11 shots higher than his opening round. He still leads by three shots, the same margin he had after the first round. Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim are tied for second at 4 under.

Schauffele started his day by making eagle on the par-5 10th. His second shot was an 8-iron from 225 yards that he hit to 15 feet. His 65 was the low round from Friday’s early starters.