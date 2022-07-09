Xander Schauffele seeks to continue hot streak at Genesis Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Xander Schauffele was the comeback kid earlier in his career, winning with low scores on Sundays to overtake the leader. It was the route he took to his first four individual titles on TOUR. It wasn’t until this year that he won from ahead.

“I’ll take a win any time, any way. I’m not picky,” Schauffele said Sunday, though he admitted “it feels better” to win as the 54-hole leader.

It’s more rewarding,” he added.

Schauffele started his career by going 0-4 when starting Sunday with the lead. But things are starting to change. First, Schauffele won the Olympic gold medal over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after taking a one-shot lead into the final round.

Then Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay produced a front-running victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in May. Last month’s Travelers Championship was the first of Schauffele’s five individual TOUR titles that he won as the 54-hole leader, however.

“It’s what I want to do,” he said.

He has another chance Sunday. He leads by two at the Genesis Scottish Open after shooting a 66 that matched the low score on another windy day at Renaissance Club. Rafa Cabrera Bello is in second place, while a pair of Texans – Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer – are three back, along with England’s Jordan Smith, who already has won this week, taking home a car for both he and his caddie after making an ace on the 17th hole Friday.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is four back, as is TOUR rookie Alex Smalley and Cameron Tringale, who is 6 over par after a first-round 61 that had him three ahead of the field.

Schauffele is looking to continue another trend, as well. He’s been unbeatable in recent weeks, winning the Travelers two weeks ago before beating a strong field at the unofficial J.P. McManus Pro-Am on Tuesday in Ireland. Schauffele led entering the final round there, as well, shooting 64-70 to finish a shot ahead of FedExCup No. 2 Sam Burns.