How to Watch the Travelers Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Travelers Championship takes place Thursday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The deep field is scheduled to feature the top four players in the FedExCup standings, led by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Harris English returns to defend his title from 2021, which he won in an eight-hole playoff over Kramer Hickok.

Those set to compete include Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR