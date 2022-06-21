-
How to Watch the Travelers Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC River Highlands is once again the venue for the Travelers Championship. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Travelers Championship takes place Thursday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The deep field is scheduled to feature the top four players in the FedExCup standings, led by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Harris English returns to defend his title from 2021, which he won in an eight-hole playoff over Kramer Hickok.
Those set to compete include Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
LATE THURSDAY/EARLY FRIDAY
Harris English, Marc Leishman, Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson
Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley
EARLY THURSDAY/LATE FRIDAY
Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge
Tony Finau, Sungae Im, Luke List
