Inside the Field: Travelers Championship

June 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
June 17, 2022
Top 10
All-time shots from Travelers Championship
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Travelers Championship field list as of Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Rory McIlroy
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
Danny Willett
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
Xander Schauffele
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Joaquin Niemann
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Charles Howell III
Sungjae Im
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Jason Kokrak
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Adam Long
Keith Mitchell
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Christopher Gotterup
Cole Hammer
Benjamin James
Michael Thorbjornsen
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Adam D'Amario
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Keegan Bradley
Brian Harman
Harold Varner III
Aaron Wise
Russell Henley
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Troy Merritt
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
Brendan Steele
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Will Zalatoris
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
William McGirt
Morgan Hoffmann
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Davis Riley
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
David Lipsky
Patrick Rodgers
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Aaron Rai
Brandon Wu
Taylor Moore
Lee Hodges
Hayden Buckley
Matthias Schwab
Vince Whaley
Max McGreevy
Adam Svensson
John Huh
Greyson Sigg
Trey Mullinax
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Kelly Kraft
Michael Gligic
Callum Tarren
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Nick Hardy
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
