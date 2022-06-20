-
Power Rankings: Travelers Championship
June 20, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Travelers Championship
As odd as it can feel for fans of the PGA TOUR for which warm, cooperating weather and extended daylight is required to conduct competitions, it’s finally officially summertime.
Of course, your perspective can depend on the conditions out your door, but as it has for the majority of the FedExCup era, the Travelers Championship opens the climatological season in Cromwell, Connecticut, so this is business as usual in the northeastern United States.
For analysis of how TPC River Highlands should test, how Harris English and Kramer Hickok completed regulation before their eight-hole playoff last year, and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Marc LeishmanIt’s the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough title at the Travelers. He’s 10-for-11 here with six top 25s. Also one of the 55 who made the trip from the U.S. Open where he finished T14.It’s the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough title at the Travelers. He’s 10-for-11 here with six top 25s. Also one of the 55 who made the trip from the U.S. Open where he finished T14. 14 Aaron WiseConsistently strong ball-striking has fueled four top 25s on a variety of tests since mid-April. It should yield plenty of looks to keep the pedal down in his third trip to TPC River Highlands.Consistently strong ball-striking has fueled four top 25s on a variety of tests since mid-April. It should yield plenty of looks to keep the pedal down in his third trip to TPC River Highlands. 13 Mito PereiraAmong the throng snipped on the number at the U.S. Open, so he’s had extra time to rest and recharge. Otherwise phenomenal since early April with a pair of top 10s. Seventh on TOUR in GIR.Among the throng snipped on the number at the U.S. Open, so he’s had extra time to rest and recharge. Otherwise phenomenal since early April with a pair of top 10s. Seventh on TOUR in GIR. 12 Brian HarmanThe lefty keeps battling as he hovers around 50th in the Official World Golf Ranking (currently 53rd), but TPC River Highlands tosses him a timely bone. Four top 10s in his last seven appearances.The lefty keeps battling as he hovers around 50th in the Official World Golf Ranking (currently 53rd), but TPC River Highlands tosses him a timely bone. Four top 10s in his last seven appearances. 11 Davis RileyHe’s too young to know what a broken record is, but the 25-year-old’s, uh, record is the metaphor in pursuit of the Arnold Palmer Award. Four top 10s, two T13s and a T31 in last seven starts.He’s too young to know what a broken record is, but the 25-year-old’s, uh, record is the metaphor in pursuit of the Arnold Palmer Award. Four top 10s, two T13s and a T31 in last seven starts. 10 Joaquin NiemannHasn’t taken the majors by storm like his statement victory at Riviera four months ago projected, but he’s still on that learning curve. He’s 3-for-3 at the Travelers with a T5 in 2019.Hasn’t taken the majors by storm like his statement victory at Riviera four months ago projected, but he’s still on that learning curve. He’s 3-for-3 at the Travelers with a T5 in 2019. 9 Seamus PowerHaving now cycled back around since the Summer of Seamus ’21, it’s worth echoing that he hasn’t slowed. Half of his 22 starts this season have resulted in a top 20; T12 at the U.S. Open.Having now cycled back around since the Summer of Seamus ’21, it’s worth echoing that he hasn’t slowed. Half of his 22 starts this season have resulted in a top 20; T12 at the U.S. Open. 8 Sungjae ImWith his propensity to go low and stay there, it’s an upset that he failed to crack the top 20 in both previous trips. Continues to motor forward with a sea of red numbers no matter the challenge.With his propensity to go low and stay there, it’s an upset that he failed to crack the top 20 in both previous trips. Continues to motor forward with a sea of red numbers no matter the challenge. 7 Xander SchauffeleThe top-20 machine has a pair in three tries at TPC River Highlands. He’s also rattled off five in a row upon arrival, two of which in majors. Fills up the box score. No weaknesses.The top-20 machine has a pair in three tries at TPC River Highlands. He’s also rattled off five in a row upon arrival, two of which in majors. Fills up the box score. No weaknesses. 6 Jordan SpiethHasn’t rekindled the kind of magic that led to victory in his debut here in 2017 – the hole-out in the playoff already is five years old now(!) – but his form in recent months is fantastic.Hasn’t rekindled the kind of magic that led to victory in his debut here in 2017 – the hole-out in the playoff already is five years old now(!) – but his form in recent months is fantastic. 5 Sam BurnsAlthough he’s intimately familiar with the experience of late, no one can close with 65s every week. The red-hot 25-year-old is 3-for-3 here with progressively better results; T13 last year.Although he’s intimately familiar with the experience of late, no one can close with 65s every week. The red-hot 25-year-old is 3-for-3 here with progressively better results; T13 last year. 4 Patrick CantlayShaved one stroke in every round after opening with 2-over 72 at the U.S. Open for a quiet T14. Top 15s in last four visits to TPC River Highlands, but he’s still chasing his first top 10.Shaved one stroke in every round after opening with 2-over 72 at the U.S. Open for a quiet T14. Top 15s in last four visits to TPC River Highlands, but he’s still chasing his first top 10. 3 Justin ThomasHas just one top 25 (T3, 2016) in seven previous visits, and that one was punctuated by a final-round 62. Still, he’s been performing at the highest of level over the last 10 months.Has just one top 25 (T3, 2016) in seven previous visits, and that one was punctuated by a final-round 62. Still, he’s been performing at the highest of level over the last 10 months. 2 Rory McIlroyAs hot as anyone, the PGA TOUR’s leader in SG: Tee-to-Green and adjusted scoring has three top 20s in as many appearances and a scoring average of 67.50, but he’s still short a top 10.As hot as anyone, the PGA TOUR’s leader in SG: Tee-to-Green and adjusted scoring has three top 20s in as many appearances and a scoring average of 67.50, but he’s still short a top 10. 1 Scottie SchefflerAfter four wins in six starts, he’s now winless in his last six, so he’s finally doing his fellow members some favors. Oh, but he has added a P2 and a T2 among five top 20s. All righty then…After four wins in six starts, he’s now winless in his last six, so he’s finally doing his fellow members some favors. Oh, but he has added a P2 and a T2 among five top 20s. All righty then…
Tony Finau and defending champion Harris English will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
On one hand, it was ironic that English and Hickok traded only pars for seven holes before English finally ended their duel with a birdie conversion from just outside 16 feet for victory here last year. TPC River Highlands was the easiest par 70 of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, so for the only two to reach 13-under 267 in regulation, and then go 0-fer for that long in sudden death spoke to the challenge of the task at hand – victory.
On the other, the pushes with pars in the playoff also served as a microcosm of the exam overall. TPC River Highlands stood up for a 69.672 last year. That was more than a stroke higher than 2020 but in line with its prior history.
In 2020, the strength-of-field [SOF] rating as determined by the Official World Golf Ranking for the Travelers Championship was 623. That reflected the thirst for playing time among membership’s best. Last year’s SOF was still a beefy 461, but the course prevailed in the reset.
Poa greens average 5,000 square feet, but because TPC River Highlands tips at just 6,852 yards – an additional 11 yards at the 431-yard, par-4 17th hole is responsible for a slight uptick in the aggregate – the field still targets 12-13 greens in regulation per round as reasonable. That slots the track inside the easier half of all courses in terms of piling up the scoring opportunities.
Prior to last year’s playoff, English split 75 percent of his fairways (42 of 56) and hit 75 percent of his GIR (54 of 72), and still didn’t rank inside the top 10 in either stat for the week, but he did finish T2 in scrambling. Hickok ranked third in both fairways and GIR, as well as second in Strokes Gained: Putting. The primary takeaway from their differences is that both English’s balance and Hickok’s extremes by comparison were rewarded, as they should be on a worthy stage.
TPC River Highlands is set up familiarly again this week. Primary bluegrass rough is allowed to grow four inches and greens are governed to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, although it might be a day or two before putts are rolling with that expectation.
Midweek rain could soften the property, so hole locations in the first two rounds would serve as the strongest defense. Drier air settles in by Friday and hangs into the weekend. The next threat for precipitation enters the equation for the finale. After the first system is gone, daytime temperatures will extend into the 80s. Wind is unlikely to be a factor.
