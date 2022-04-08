Can Scottie Scheffler be stopped?

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Combine the top player in the world with invaluable, first-hand lessons on how to navigate the intricacies of Augusta National, and you may have the recipe for a runaway victory.

The stage is set for a potential coronation for Scottie Scheffler, who in his debut as the No. 1 player in the world is confirming that no one in golf is on his level right now. Success in the game is fleeting, so it’s important to capitalize on the hot streaks, and Scheffler may be riding one to his first major championship.

He is five shots ahead at the halfway point of the Masters, tying the tournament’s record for largest 36-hole lead. Four of the previous five to amass such an advantage after the first two rounds have gone on to win. Can Scheffler join them?

That is now the biggest question in a tournament that has been dominated by the comeback of Tiger Woods.

At 8-under 136, Scheffler is five shots ahead of the four players tied for second: past Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama (2021) and Charl Schwartzel (2011), former Open Championship winner Shane Lowry and first-round leader Sungjae Im.

Standing at 2-under, six shots back: 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, reigning THE PLAYERS champ Cameron Smith, Kevin Na and Masters first-timer Harold Varner III.

Scheffler’s focus isn’t on the names behind him, however. It’s on pressing ahead.

“Once I saw that I took the lead at one point today,” Scheffler said, “… my first thought was to just keep trying to build it, just because I feel like I'm playing well.”