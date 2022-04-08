-
Updates on Tiger Woods from Friday at the Masters
April 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods is playing the Masters | Timeline since 2021 car crash
Tiger Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional.
In his comeback from severe leg injuries suffered in a single-car accident in February 2021, Woods has remarkably maintained that streak. The five-time Masters champion followed a Thursday 71 with a second-round, 2-over 74 in tricky conditions Friday afternoon, advancing to the weekend with three strokes to spare.
Woods survives the cut line in his 22nd consecutive start at Augusta National, the third-longest streak all time at the Masters.
In his first TOUR start since the 2020 Masters (held in November), Woods isn't just satisfied to play the weekend. He's aiming to chase down 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler in pursuit of a sixth Green Jacket.
"I don't feel as good as I'd like to feel, but that's OK," Woods said after signing his scorecard Friday evening. "I've got a chance over the weekend. You've seen guys do it; within five or six going into the back nine Sunday, anything can happen."
Read below for a hole-by-hole account of Woods' second round at Augusta National, as perhaps golf's greatest comeback artist continues to defy expectations.
Hole 18 (par 4, 465 yards): With patrons lining the iconic dogleg-right finishing hole at Augusta National, Woods pulled driver from the bag to offer a concluding assurance that his game was strong enough to advance to the weekend at the 86th Masters.
The five-time Masters winner delivered in front of wall-to-wall patrons, producing a controlled cut that split the fairway from the moment it left the clubface. The ball traveled 282 yards, leaving 157 yards to the hole.
On his final full swing of the day, Woods played a fade with a 7-iron. Perhaps fueled by adrenaline, the ball sailed well past the hole, leaving a 63-foot birdie try from the back of the green.
Woods started the downhill birdie attempt well left of the hole, and it nearly bent all the way back, but the ball eventually settled 5 feet past the hole. With greenside patrons anxiously looking on, he drained his par putt left-center.
After four bogeys in his first five holes Friday, golf's comeback king delivered once again, playing his final 13 holes in 2-under and comfortably advancing to weekend competition.
2-over 74 on Friday
1-over total for tournament
10/14 fairways hit Friday; 9/18 greens in regulation
Hole 17 (par 4, 440 yards): The mid-length par 4 demands precision off the tee, and Woods delivered once again, finding his fourth consecutive fairway with a beautifully flighted cut that traveled 297 yards, leaving an 164-yard approach into a green that requires deft distance control.
Woods' second shot drifted slightly right, but the distance was well controlled, and he left himself with a 27-foot birdie try from the fringe. Playing from below the hole, Woods didn't give the putt enough pace, and he knew it from the get-go. He drained the short par-saver, leaving just one final hole to navigate before ensuring a weekend tee time at Augusta National.
2-over Friday thru 17
1-over for tournament
9/13 fairways hit Friday; 8/17 greens in regulation
Hole 16 (par 3, 170 yards): Woods holds countless memories on this water-guarded par 3, and he nearly delivered another in front of the lively patrons as the afternoon descended into evening at Augusta National.
Playing to a middle-left hole location, the five-time Masters winner took advantage of the famed slope bisecting the green, the ball catching the slope and funneling down to leave an 11-foot birdie putt up the hill. Woods put a good stroke on it, but for the second consecutive hole, his mid-range birdie try narrowly missed on the left side, with perfect pace. He tapped in for his second straight par, remaining three strokes inside the projected cut line with two holes to play.
2-over Friday thru 16
1-over for tournament
8/12 fairways hit Friday; 8/16 greens in regulation
Hole 15 (par 5, 550 yards): Woods continued to display a strong rhythm off the tee; he played a gentle fade down the right side of the fairway, the ball traveling 285 yards and leaving a 253-yard approach over water into the recently lengthened par 5.
Woods took on the challenge with a 5-wood, striping it and seeing the ball land on the back of the green, bouncing into the back fringe and leaving a slick 20-yard eagle chip. He played a delicate chip that landed in the fringe and ran out onto the green, but he couldn't get it to stop; the ball slowly trundled onto the front fringe, 20 feet from the hole.
Woods put a good stroke on his birdie effort, but the ball died just left of the cup. He settled for his first par of the back nine.
2-over Friday thru 15
1-over for tournament
8/12 fairways hit Friday; 7/15 greens in regulation
Hole 14 (par 4, 440 yards): Woods flushed his tee shot on the straightaway par-4, the ball traveling 305 yards down the middle, leaving just 145 yards to the middle-left hole location. He attacked the flag on his approach, the ball landing left of the pin and spinning back to 9 feet, demonstrating his veteran knowledge of Augusta National's deceptive green complexes.
Striving to distance himself from the cut line, Woods judged his birdie putt perfectly, the right-to-left breaker gently descending into the bottom of the cup. He waved to the patrons and provided a hearty fist pump as he departed the green.
With his second consecutive birdie, Woods fights back to 1-over for the tournament, now three strokes clear of the cut line. He stands T20 on the leaderboard.
2-over Friday thru 14
1-over for tournament
7/11 fairways hit Friday; 7/14 greens in regulation
Hole 13 (par 5, 510 yards): Woods didn't seem particularly pleased with his tee shot, but it safely found the fairway, traveling 272 yards and leaving a 248-yard second shot, with Rae's Creek guarding the green.
Woods slightly blocked his second shot to the right, and for a moment it appeared the ball might land in Rae's Creek, but the ball missed the creek right and settled in the fairway, leaving a cross-green pitch of 35 yards.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner displayed his world-class short game on the third shot, the ball releasing just past the hole and leaving a 3-foot birdie try. Woods drained it for a bounce-back birdie, shaking off the bad mojo from back-to-back bogeys.
He now stands two strokes inside the cut line with five holes to play in Round 2.
3-over Friday thru 13
2-over for tournament
6/10 fairways hit Friday; 6/13 greens in regulation
Hole 12 (par 3, 155 yards): Woods pulled his tee shot on the picturesque par-3, the ball landing amidst the azaleas before bouncing into the back greenside bunker. Facing a delicate bunker shot with the green running away, Woods played cautiously; the ball landed in the fringe and failed to release onto the green.
Woods' 14-foot par putt from the fringe turned left at the last moment, burning the left edge and running 2 feet past the hole. He bent his knees in dismay before tapping in for his second consecutive bogey.
He maintains a one-stroke cushion on the cut line with six holes to play.
4-over Friday thru 12
3-over for tournament
5/9 fairways hit Friday; 5/12 greens in regulation
Hole 11 (par 4, 520 yards): Playing the reconfigured par-4 11th, one of Augusta's most demanding holes, Woods found pine straw right of the fairway, leaving 212 yards for his downhill approach to a green guarded by water to the left and a collection area to the right.
Woods stayed clear of trouble with a hold-off, cut 3-iron that safely settled in the fairway, 19 yards short of the hole. He bumped his slippery chip shot into the fringe, the ball releasing 8 feet past the hole. He pulled the par-saving attempt just left of the hole, though, and he tapped in for his first bogey since No. 5.
Woods now holds a two-stroke cushion on the cut line with seven holes to play.
3-over Friday thru 11
2-over for tournament
5/9 fairways hit Friday; 5/11 greens in regulation
Hole 10 (par 4, 495 yards): With patrons lining the downhill par-4 10th, Woods played the hole to perfection.
Woods' tee shot found the center of the fairway, traveling 296 yards and leaving 208 yards to a pin tucked right. The five-time Masters champion played boldly on his approach, producing a controlled fade that pierced the sky, tracking toward the hole the entire way. He took on the protective greenside bunker and carried it, the ball landing on the fringe and releasing to 3 feet.
Woods drained the birdie putt to begin the second nine with a flourish, his second birdie in three holes. He now holds a three-stroke cushion on the cut line, currently projected at 4-over.
2-over Friday thru 10
1-over for tournament
5/8 fairways hit Friday; 5/10 greens in regulation
Hole 9 (par 4, 460 yards): Woods maintained his newfound confidence off the tee, launching a tight fade 339 yards and walking after his tee immediately, knowing it was straight down the middle, perfectly positioned for an uphill approach.
His second shot did not offer the same script, though; he pushed a short iron from 147 yards to the right of the green, immediately dropping his club in dismay. Facing a speedy chip from 15 yards, he played a low runner that released and settled 6 feet past the hole.
Woods needed the left-to-right breaker to break 40 on the opening nine, and he snuck it in the right side, bringing a spring to his step as he turned to the second nine.
3-over Friday thru 9
2-over for tournament
4/7 fairways hit Friday; 4/9 greens in regulation
Hole 8 (par 5, 570 yards): Woods played a proper shot off the tee, the ball coming to rest on the left side of the fairway with a good angle to attack the green. He indeed played aggressively on his second shot with a fairway wood, standing in the rough but playing from the fairway, the ball releasing to a front-right greenside position, just 20 yards from the hole.
Woods displayed his vintage Augusta touch with a well-played chip that spun and checked up just 2 feet from the hole, and he converted for his first birdie of the day, also extracting revenge on No. 8 after recording a frustrating bogey on Thursday.
3-over Friday thru 8
2-over for tournament
3/6 fairways hit Friday; 4/8 greens in regulation
Hole 7 (par 4, 450 yards): Woods took driver off the tee and delivered perhaps his best swing of the day, a 330-yard bullet down the center of the fairway. With just 123 yards to the hole, he played a proper short iron that spun off the back fringe and came to rest 14 feet right of the flag, leaving a realistic birdie opportunity to get his round back on track.
Woods' birdie try had plenty of pace, but it started a touch right of the hole and carried too much pace to break back, rolling 5 feet past the hole. Facing a knee-knocker, he drained it for his second consecutive par. The cut line has moved from 3-over to 4-over, giving Woods a stroke of breathing room as he heads to the par-5 eighth.
4-over Friday thru 7
3-over for tournament
2/5 fairways hit Friday; 3/7 greens in regulation
Hole 6 (par 3, 180 yards): Suddenly fighting the cut line, Woods produced a controlled, lower ball flight on a line toward the center of the green. The ball caught a ridge on the wrong side of the hole, settling 36 feet from the hole but snapping a skid of three consecutive missed greens.
Woods' birdie try held a good line all the way, but it ran out of pace 2 feet from the cup. He tapped in for par, snapping a skid of three consecutive bogeys, as he searches for momentum toward the end of the first nine.
4-over Friday thru 6
3-over for tournament
1/4 fairways hit Friday; 2/6 greens in regulation
Hole 5 (par 4, 495 yards): Woods continued to demonstrate discomfort off the tee, playing a balloon fade that traveled 280 yards and settled in the right tree line, leaving 235 yards to the hole. His ball settled in a gap between two trees and he was fortunate to have a full swing; he advanced the ball back into the fairway, leaving 113 yards for his third.
His wedge approach landed within 3 feet of the hole but spun back to 11 feet, and the par putt was struck well but burned the edge on the right side. He tapped in for his fourth bogey in five holes, moving onto the current projected cut line at 3-over total.
4-over Friday thru 5
3-over for tournament
1/4 fairways hit Friday; 1/5 greens in regulation
Hole 4 (par 3, 240 yards): With the tee moved up Friday, the par-3 played to just 176 yards in the second round, but Woods was not able to take advantage with a short iron. He continued his trend so far Friday of leaking shots to the right; this time, the ball landed short right of the green and trundled further back into the fairway.
On his bump-and-run pitch from 30 yards, the ball tracked to within 15 feet of the hole before catching a ridge and drifting back toward the front of the green, ultimately leaving him with 30 feet for par. He judged his par putt beautifully, but the ball ran out of pace just a foot from the cup. He tapped in for his third bogey in four holes, and he now stands just one stroke inside the current projected cut line.
3-over Friday thru 4
2-over for tournament
1/3 fairways hit Friday; 1/4 greens in regulation
Hole 3 (par 4, 350 yards): Woods took iron off the tee, producing a controlled cut that safely settled in the right side of the fairway. After finding his first fairway of the day, though, he missed the green right for the second time in three holes, his wedge approach from 127 yards leaving him with a testy 16-yard chip.
Woods played a low bump-and-run on the slippery downhill chip shot, immediately asking for the ball to settle. The ball ran out to 7 feet past the hole, and he was unable to convert the par save, missing a putt on the left side for the third consecutive hole. He tapped in for bogey.
2-over Friday thru 3
1-over for tournament
1/3 fairways hit Friday; 1/3 greens in regulation
Hole 2 (par 5, 575 yards): For the third consecutive full swing, Woods missed his target to the right, his tee shot on the dogleg-left, par-5 second hole over-cutting a touch and bouncing into the right fairway bunker. Facing a severe lip, he had no choice but to lay up, but the iron was pure and the ball found the middle of the fairway, 109 yards from the hole.
His wedge approach, on a good line, didn't quite make it to the back tier, settling 26 feet from the hole. The birdie try missed on the high side with good pace, and he tapped in for par to stay at even-par for the tournament, four strokes inside the current projected cut line.
1-over Friday thru 2
Even-par for tournament
0/2 fairways hit Friday; 1/2 greens in regulation
Hole 1 (par 4, 445 yards): After receiving warm applause from the patrons on the opening tee, Woods' tee shot sailed right of the fairway. He anxiously eyed the ball's path; it ultimately settled in the right fairway bunker.
With the ball sitting well below the bunker lip, Woods' approach from 145 yards produced more of a cut than his liking, the ball settling in the fairway right of the green, 26 yards from the hole. His chip shot carried plenty of pace, rolling out 7 feet past the hole, and his par attempt was left the whole way. He tapped in for an opening bogey, falling back to even-par for the tournament, four off the lead.
1-over Friday thru 1
Even-par for tournament
0/1 fairways hit Friday; 0/1 greens in regulation
