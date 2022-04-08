Updates on Tiger Woods from Friday at the Masters

Tiger Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional.

In his comeback from severe leg injuries suffered in a single-car accident in February 2021, Woods has remarkably maintained that streak. The five-time Masters champion followed a Thursday 71 with a second-round, 2-over 74 in tricky conditions Friday afternoon, advancing to the weekend with three strokes to spare.

Woods survives the cut line in his 22nd consecutive start at Augusta National, the third-longest streak all time at the Masters.

In his first TOUR start since the 2020 Masters (held in November), Woods isn't just satisfied to play the weekend. He's aiming to chase down 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler in pursuit of a sixth Green Jacket.

"I don't feel as good as I'd like to feel, but that's OK," Woods said after signing his scorecard Friday evening. "I've got a chance over the weekend. You've seen guys do it; within five or six going into the back nine Sunday, anything can happen."

Read below for a hole-by-hole account of Woods' second round at Augusta National, as perhaps golf's greatest comeback artist continues to defy expectations.