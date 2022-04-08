Jordan Spieth cut down by Rae’s Creek again, misses weekend at the Masters

Jordan Spieth added to his nightmares at the infamous par-3 12th hole at Augusta National, twice visiting Rae’s Creek to end his chances before the weekend at the Masters.

The 2015 Masters champion was on his way to a second Green Jacket in 2016 before dumping two balls into the water on Sunday afternoon, allowing Danny Willett to pounce and claim victory. He has since found the creek multiple times, with this year no exception.

On this windy Friday, the Texan was just four shots off the lead at the time before stumbling hard when his tee shot came up short on Augusta National's famous short par-3. He added another mistake from the drop zone and fell to 4 over with a triple bogey.

Two further dropped shots down the stretch left Spieth headlining those missing the cut, which fell at 4 over, some 12 shots behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler.

Joining Spieth on the wrong side of the cut line was four-time major winner Brooks Koepka (6 over), who had his own struggles on the back nine in Thursday’s opening round, shooting a 41.

Three-time TOUR winner Sam Burns missed the weekend by a single shot in his first Masters, as did former major winners Zach Johnson and Padraig Harrington.

Bryson DeChambeau had a day to forget, adding an 8-over 80 to his opening 76.

Presidents Cup representatives Xander Schauffele and Abraham Ancer finished at 7 over. Joining them there was the happiest of those to miss the cut in Stewart Cink, thanks to an incredible hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole with his son, Reagan, on the bag.