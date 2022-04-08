-
Jordan Spieth cut down by Rae’s Creek again, misses weekend at the Masters
April 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth missed the cut by two shots at the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth added to his nightmares at the infamous par-3 12th hole at Augusta National, twice visiting Rae’s Creek to end his chances before the weekend at the Masters.
The 2015 Masters champion was on his way to a second Green Jacket in 2016 before dumping two balls into the water on Sunday afternoon, allowing Danny Willett to pounce and claim victory. He has since found the creek multiple times, with this year no exception.
On this windy Friday, the Texan was just four shots off the lead at the time before stumbling hard when his tee shot came up short on Augusta National's famous short par-3. He added another mistake from the drop zone and fell to 4 over with a triple bogey.
Two further dropped shots down the stretch left Spieth headlining those missing the cut, which fell at 4 over, some 12 shots behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler.
Joining Spieth on the wrong side of the cut line was four-time major winner Brooks Koepka (6 over), who had his own struggles on the back nine in Thursday’s opening round, shooting a 41.
Three-time TOUR winner Sam Burns missed the weekend by a single shot in his first Masters, as did former major winners Zach Johnson and Padraig Harrington.
Bryson DeChambeau had a day to forget, adding an 8-over 80 to his opening 76.
Presidents Cup representatives Xander Schauffele and Abraham Ancer finished at 7 over. Joining them there was the happiest of those to miss the cut in Stewart Cink, thanks to an incredible hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole with his son, Reagan, on the bag.
🚨 ACE at the 16th 🚨@StewartCink celebrates it with his son Reagan on the bag 🙌pic.twitter.com/DPf1RvRXMT— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2022
Cink’s 8-iron was perfect, as was the moment where his son Reagan, acting as his father’s caddie, dropped the bag and went for a huge hug much to the delight of the swath of patrons. Cink gave his son the ball; after all, it was his birthday.
“That's the extent of my birthday present. I gave him the ball. That should be enough, right?,” Cink laughed before moving his thoughts ahead to next week where he will defend the title that got him a start at the Masters, the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.
“Once I get to Harbour Town, I'll turn a new page, and I'll be ready to fight again. I love playing there. So I'll be ready to go next week and back at the starting gates with a chance to compete again. I can't wait.”
Tiger Woods was in danger of throwing away his opening-day efforts in his return to competitive tournament golf following his harrowing car accident in 2021, dropping four shots in his round to sit 3 over with six holes to play. But the 82-time TOUR winner birdied the 13th and 14th holes to keep his dreams of a sixth Masters title alive.
