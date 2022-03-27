-
How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 5: PGA TOUR LIVE, ESPN+, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Austin Country Club is once again the host venue for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play continues Sunday from Austin Country Club.
Four competitiors remain. Dustin Johnson (8) will take on Scottie Scheffler (5), while Corey Conners (36) takes on Past Champion Kevin Kisner (29).
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Semifinals
Dustin Johnson (8) vs. Scottie Scheffler (5)
Corey Conners (36) vs. Kevin Kisner (29)
