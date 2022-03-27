How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 5: PGA TOUR LIVE, ESPN+, live scores, tee times, TV times

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play continues Sunday from Austin Country Club.

Four competitiors remain. Dustin Johnson (8) will take on Scottie Scheffler (5), while Corey Conners (36) takes on Past Champion Kevin Kisner (29).

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )